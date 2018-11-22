Menu
FILE PHOTO: Traffic is blocked on Nicklin Way due to a broken down bus.
Traffic banks for kilometres after bus breaks down

Ashley Carter
by
22nd Nov 2018 8:58 AM | Updated: 10:23 AM

UPDATE 9.25AM:

TRAFFIC remains heavily clogged for kilometres on the Nicklin Way this morning after an untimely bus break down.

The bus has been left in the left lane of the southbound stretch, at Jessica Park, Minyama.

Traffic has been blocked up onto the Sunshine Motorway and drivers headed towards Caloundra are being urged to take care in the area until it's cleared.

EARLIER:

A BROKEN down bus has caused traffic chaos on Nicklin Way this morning for commuters heading south.

The stationary bus at Jessica Park, Minyama has blocked traffic backed up onto the Sunshine Motorway.

Lanes are blocked heading to Caloundra and delays are expected.

Drivers are being urged to proceed with caution.

More to come.

