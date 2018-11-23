Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Burst water main on Gatton St, Cairns.
Burst water main on Gatton St, Cairns.
News

Burst main creates stunning spray

by Danaella Wivell
23rd Nov 2018 5:24 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BURST water main left motorists stunned as water gushed more than 4m into the air on Gatton St yesterday.

The spectacular show started about 3.30pm but was quickly taken care of by council workers.

"It's unfortunate, but water main breaks are not uncommon," a Cairns Regional Council spokeswoman said.

"They can be caused by anything, even just the earth moving."

She said crews were on scene by 4pm to repair the break, but nearby homes had to go without water for some time.

"When these repairs are done, the water service has to be interrupted for a few hours," she said.

burst water main cairns water service interruption

Top Stories

    TRIBUTES FLOW: Childers farmer 'will be watching over us'

    premium_icon TRIBUTES FLOW: Childers farmer 'will be watching over us'

    News A 56-YEAR-OLD man seemingly loved by all in the Childers community has tragically died in a shock workplace incident at Gregory River.

    Say goodbye to clouds as weekend sun comes out

    premium_icon Say goodbye to clouds as weekend sun comes out

    Weather Today the maximum temperature will be 32 degrees

    • 23rd Nov 2018 6:00 AM
    Family violence rising as courts 'say it's okay'

    premium_icon Family violence rising as courts 'say it's okay'

    News How the domestic violence system is failing women and children.

    • 23rd Nov 2018 5:35 AM
    Public and private sectors work together for Bundy patients

    premium_icon Public and private sectors work together for Bundy patients

    Health An increase in services will see public-private health partnerships

    Local Partners