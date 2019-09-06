Menu
WATER HOLE: An apparent burst water pipe caused significant damage to Avoca Rd early this morning.
News

Burst pipe causes significant damage to Bundy street

Carolyn Booth
6th Sep 2019 8:20 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN APPARENT burst water pipe caused significant damaged to a Bundaberg road overnight.

It was an usual sight for one of the NewsMail’s delivery drivers who came across the flowing water and significant hole in the road about 4.30am this morning.

Police also assessed the damage, using a stick to gauge the depth of the hole, which according to witnesses appeared to be about 1m deep.

Police were initially unsure of the cause of the water leak, woith the water bubbling up and freely flown along Avoca Rd.

The water has now been turned off and a Bundaberg Regional Council crew are on site assessing the damage, and while the road is open to traffic, drivers are required to slow down to 40km/h.

