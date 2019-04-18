Burrum bridge project sinks after report findings

NO BRIDGE: Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said there would be no further commitment to the Burrum River Bridge after a feasibility report was completed.

MEMBER for Hinkler Keith Pitt has revealed there will be no further commitment for a bridge over the Burrum River.

Addressing media today, Mr Pitt said the decision was made after a feasibility report had been finalised - a commitment they made at the 2016 election.

The report found it would cost between $350 and $520 million for the construction of the bridge.

The bridge would save up to 18 minutes of the current 59 minute drive from Goodwood Rd to Hervey Bay.

It would also be located in a declared State Government Fish Habitat Area and the Burrum Coast National Park.

"As expected this is a substantial investment that would be required,” he said.

"The government has no plans, at the moment, to progress this project any further.

"If I can find $500 million worth of funding from the Federal Government, my priority locally is a level five hospital.”

The proposal for the bridge has been on the table for decades and Mr Pitt said figures around costing was "being thrown around like confetti”.

"We wanted to ensure the tax payer was well aware of what the cost would be, and this is an estimate of half a billion dollars for the shortest and quickest route,” he said.

"It is incredibly expensive for the time saving.”

Mr Pitt said the process to complete the report took some time.

"Tenders were issued and awarded and we received the final report just a few weeks ago,” he said.

"They looked at any number of routes and finalised it to four potential locations, they've had to consult with a lot of people.

"We now have real numbers, with real figures from real engineers who absolutely know what they're doing.”