Burnt rubber, hooning 'unrelated' to grand final: police

BURNT RUBBER: Tyre marks on Lyons St, Mundubbera, following hooning on Saturday night. Alex Treacy

THE lower portion of Lyons St in Mundubbera is smeared with burnt rubber following an incident of hooning on Saturday night.

However, Sergeant Dan Clarke stressed it was "unrelated" to the Central Burnett Rugby League grand final earlier that evening, which he said was conducted in good spirits by both players and crowd.

He said police were called at around 10pm after reports of a white utility vehicle doing burnouts and doughnuts in the main street.

Police apprehended a 24-year-old Mundubbera male, who it will be alleged in Gayndah Magistrates Court was high-range drink driving and only possessed a learner's license.

The white utility has been immobilised for 90 days.

"This sort of behaviour isn't tolerated," Sgt Clarke said.

"It's just silliness."

He was especially concerned by where it occurred, in a built-up area of Mundubbera which could expect reasonable foot traffic as revellers partied late following the grand final's conclusion.

Sgt Clarke said hoon behaviour could be reported to Policelink on 131 444, anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, but if it was an emergency, 000.

Earlier this month, Mundubbera Police teamed up with Kingaroy's Major and Organised Crime Squad to target drug activity in the town.

They executed a number of search warrants resulting in charges.

It will be alleged in Gayndah Magistrates Court that a 33-year-old Mundubbera female was located with insecure syringes, 1g of methamphetamine and marijuana.

It will also be alleged in court that a 23-year-old Mundubbera male was located with a pipe used in connection with smoking methamphetamine and a pair of scales.