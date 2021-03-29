BURNT OUT: Police call for info after stolen cars torched

Police are looking for information after these two cars were found burnt out.

Bundaberg police are calling on the community to come forward with information after two stolen cars were found burnt out and abandoned.

Overnight on March 22, a 1992 white Toyota Corolla sedan bearing Queensland registration 051YMO was stolen from O'Connell Street, Millbank only to be found in Bedford St, Avenell Heights, two days later.

It had been totally burnt out.

Overnight on March 24, a 2014 red Hyundai Accent hatchback bearing Queensland registration 982BE6 was stolen from Woondooma Street, Bundaberg West.

The vehicle was later located burnt out on Murdochs Linking Road, Moore Park Beach on March 26.

Police are appealing to the public for any information regarding these incidents, particularly dash-cam or CCTV vision.

If you have any information, please contact Policelink or Crime Stoppers and quote QP2100546948 for information on the Corolla or QP2100560044 for information on the Hyundai.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24 hours a day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report crime information anonymously via Crime Stoppers Call 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.