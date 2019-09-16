Burns firms as next Crows coach

Scott Burns talks to Collingwood head coach Nathan Buckley during the 2017 season and is favourite to be the new coach of the Adelaide Crows. Picture: Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images

Scott Burns is now an odds-on favourite to replace Don Pyke as the new coach of the Adelaide Crows.

Burns, 44, who played 256 games for Collingwood after being drafted by Norwood in 1992 continues to be the name that many speculate will get the job in 2020.

Burns is understood to have been pipped for the Adelaide job in 2011 by Brenton Sanderson and has long been touted as a potential senior coach having spent time as an assistant coach at West Coast, Collingwood and now Hawthorn.

Former Essendon great and current SEN commentator Tim Watson said Burns would be Adelaide's man.

The comments saw a massive move in the betting market on Monday morning with Burns smashed from $2.50 into a $1.90 favourite with Ladbrokes in the space of an hour.

Current Hawthorn assistant coach Scott Burns. Picture: Michael Klein

"We all hear names. I've been told by somebody that Scott Burns will be the next coach of Adelaide," Watson told SEN Breakfast.

"If you go back and examine Scott Burns' CV, it's really impressive.

"Where he's been and the coaches he has been around. I know people that interviewed him for another job and they were really impressed."

Fellow SEN commentator and Front Bar host Andy Maher said last week that you could "lock it in" that Burns would get the job.

That's despite the four-man panel set to select the coach is yet to meet. That panel is understood to include board member Mark Ricciuto and chief executive Andrew Fagan.

Current Essendon assistant Ben Rutten was an early favourite for the job before he declared he would be staying in Melbourne as the successor to John Worsfold late last week.

Former Crow and current Port Adelaide assistant Nathan Bassett remains in contention in along with Matthew Nicks (GWS) and Justin Longmuir who is currently at Collingwood but tipped as the favourite for Fremantle's vacant head coach role where he played 139 games between 1999 and 2007.