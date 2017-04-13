Burnout driver caught on camera ... by himself

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Police found footage of Liam Andreas McIlroy's hooning on a GoPro he used to record his driving.

A 20-YEAR-OLD Bargara man who filmed himself doing a burnouts, providing police with evidence of his "foolish, dangerous and stupid” driving, has been fined $400.

Appearing in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Thursday, Liam Andreas McIlroy pleaded guilty to wilfully making unnecessary noise or smoke along Sheehans Rd, Calavos, about 2.45pm on February 8.

Police responded to reports of a red ute fishtailing in the Riverview Nature Park and found McIlroy changing a shredded tyre.

Police also found footage of the offence on a GoPro that McIlroy used to record his driving.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin said the footage gave police very good evidence of how foolishly, dangerously and stupidly he drove.