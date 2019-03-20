BURNING RUBBER: Jenkins ready to beat the boys

READY, SET, GO: Speedway racer Rachael Jenkins with Walkervale State School students Zanthe Martin, Ameilia Petersen and Mystique Brix. She will compete in the National Fours state title, which is on this weekend at Carina Speedway.

READY, SET, GO: Speedway racer Rachael Jenkins with Walkervale State School students Zanthe Martin, Ameilia Petersen and Mystique Brix. She will compete in the National Fours state title, which is on this weekend at Carina Speedway. Shane Jones

MOTORSPORT: The number 13 might be unlucky for some but for Bundaberg's Rachael Jenkins it is special.

It is the number her family has run for more than a decade.

Jenkins will compete this weekend in the National Fours state title, which will be held at the Shed Alliance Bundaberg Motorplex at Carina Speedway.

She was at Walkervale State School yesterday showing students her prized possession.

But getting to Saturday has been a challenge.

She drives a Honda Prelude, pictured, but it hasn't been in action for a long time.

"I haven't actually raced anywhere in this recently,” she said.

"The last time I raced, it was 12 months ago and I melted a piston.

"We only just got the car repaired, it has taken 12 months to do.”

Problems with the engine has prevented Jenkins and her father from getting the car right to race.

"It's been pretty disheartening and there has been plenty of times where dad has just wanted to throw in the towel,” she said.

"This time it is finally ready to go.”

Now she wants to show her father just how much the hard work means to her by delivering in the titles.

"My goal is just to finish, make the A-main,” she said.

"Hopefully I get no damage and show dad that all the work he has put in has meant something.

"I hope I can get a podium finish.”

But she knows that will be tough.

"I would like to say yes (I'll get one) but the competition is very strong,” Jenkins said.

"There's a good 10 competing for the spot.”

She also comes into the titles after racing in another series, the Modlites, which is a rear-wheel drive, compared to a front-wheel drive she has been doing with National Fours.

"It's something completely different to what I've been used to,” she said.

"But it will be easier to jump into a front wheel drive and race.”

Jenkins also can't wait to race in 13 and beat the men as the only woman in the field.

"I've been racing in this class for four seasons now,” she said.

"This whole time, except maybe one season, I've been the only girl.

"When my dad raced, he used to have number 13.

"I've never found it superstitious, I've never had bad luck through the number.”

The titles start on Saturday with 29 confirmed entries for the event.