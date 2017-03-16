THE load limit of the Burnett Traffic Bridge in Bundaberg has been temporarily reduced to 30 tonnes after a vehicle collided with the side of the structure on Sunday.

Transport and Main Roads Wide Bay Burnett district director Stephen Mallows said the reduced load limit came into effect yesterday morning and signage was in place to alert motorists of the change.

"First and foremost, I want to reassure the local community that the structural integrity of the Burnett Traffic Bridge is not in danger,” Mr Mallows said.

"Detailed structural assessments and modelling recommend a 30-tonne load limit to alleviate some of the pressure the damage has caused until repairs are completed.

"Works are currently being scheduled with the load limit expected to be lifted back to 42.5 tonne within two months - every effort will be made to lift it sooner.

"Structural monitoring and analysis will continue until repairs are completed to ensure continued safety for all road users.”

Mr Mallows said vehicle types that would be impacted included all vehicles between 30 tonnes and 42.5 tonnes gross combination mass.

"Emergency vehicles and buses will not be affected by this change,” he said.

"Our traffic volume data suggests that about 145 vehicles of the 12,950 (only about 1.1%) vehicles that use the bridge each day will be temporarily affected.

"These vehicles will need to use the nearby Tallon Bridge until works are completed.

Mr Mallows said several temporary bridge closures would be required in the coming weekends to repair the damage caused by the crash.

"I acknowledge the additional disruption this will cause, particularly with the ongoing bridge rehabilitation works and associated closures,” he said.

"Every effort will be made to limit closures and combine the vehicle damage repairs with rehabilitation works where possible.

Dates of closures will be communicated in the near future with a first closure potentially this Sunday.

For more information, contact Transport and Main Roads on 1300 728 390 during business hours.