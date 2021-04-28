A woman who grew up in and is still very much connected to the North Burnett has released a touching song.

Singer-songwriter Rachel Koster penned Table at her grandmother's house and says the enchantingly acoustic tune is a "warm hug" to anyone who listens.

An initially unplanned single, it was released in response to the current pandemic.

Koster said Table was written in the kitchen of her grandmother's house on the hill, where her mum grew up.

The building was relatively empty as it was on the market to be sold.

"I sat to write one rainy night and the clock ticked very loudly due to the open rooms, so I played along to its meter and this was the song that emerged," Koster said.

"It's a song which I felt was timely and relevant, and it kind of tugged at my sleeve over the past year to be put out into the world prior to any of the other tracks I had in mind.

"It's a song about longing, loyalty and gratitude really, and I hope that it sounds like a warm hug to anyone who hears it."

Koster said the ballad was later recorded at the start of a writing session with long-term collaborator Stuart Fraser of Noiseworks fame, who sadly passed away after a three-year battle with lung cancer in late 2019.

"We plugged straight into the laptop and recorded it on the spot, and I added the harmonies on the same day," Koster said.

"I had it mixed and mastered last year during lockdown. It's pretty special to have Chet playing on this one, and to have that lovely memory."

Although the song was initially about a special someone, the songstress said "over the past year it changed in meaning to become about a heart-full of special people, which is why I thought others would relate to it."

Table is available on all digital platforms, to listen to the track on Spotify, head here.

Originally published as Burnett songwriter pens touching song like a 'warm hug'