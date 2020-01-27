Burnett school kids host national TV show

THINGS got totally wild last year at Eidsvold State School, that it had to be televised.

Channel 10's Totally Wild show came in late 2019 to film the school's innovative Yumbin program and 'Didge in a Day' workshop as segments.

Hosted by primary school captain Allisa Fort and Lane West, the Totally Wild crew were able to document the school's groundbreaking programs.

The Yumbin program itself is a health and wellbeing innovative initiative, replacing form group on school mornings.

Alissa Fort hosing the Yumbin program segment on Totally Wild.

Principal Preston Parter said the program first started to improve relationships among staff and students across the school.

"We looked at the timetable and thought about how we could better use form class time - because we have small classes, it was decided that we should use that time to focus on the health and wellbeing of our students" Mr Parter said.

Through the Yumbin program, Mr Parter believes they've been able to equip their students with resilience, while giving them a cultural connection to the school and community.

"There's five elements to our program, we deliver our local indigenous language, Rock and Water, Leading With Strength, Positive Behaviour for Learning, and Rhythm to Recovery.

"Through these initiatives we've been able to equip our students to communicate more effectively, and encourage them to have higher expectations for themselves."

Filming for Channel 10's Totally Wild in Eidsvold.

The second segment showcased their build a didgeridoo program, giving students a hands on outlet, while highlighting indigenous song and dance.

Their segments aired at the end of December, being a part of a thirty minute episode on Channel 10.

"It is always great to showcase that side of the school, we believe that the health and wellbeing of our students is vital to them succeeding, I think that a lot of other schools are heading in that direction as well," he said.

The Yumbin program was recently recognised by the Australian Health and Wellbeing Network as best practice in a school, and was presented this award in Cairns last year.