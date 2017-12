A number of roads were cut off during and after the flooding rain.

A number of roads were cut off during and after the flooding rain. Adam McCleery

RIVER catchments in the Burnett area have started to go over due to the bout of heavy rainfall over the past two days.

At Biggenden, Seccombe Rd is closed due to flooding at Degilbo Creek, while Biggenden-Maryborough Road is cut off at Swindle Creek.

According to meteorologists, the rainy weather is set to subside over the next two days as a dry air mass moves toward the coast.

Residents are advised to expect delays and avoid crossing during this time until the all-clear is given.