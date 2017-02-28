30°
Burnett River raft races on for one and all

Jenny Sauer, Bundaberg Rowing Club | 28th Feb 2017 2:24 PM
Millaquin Sugar raft crew was Pat Wise, Mick Murdock, Graham Brewer, Cam Smith, Lou Muller, Viv Sauer, Jeff Pritchard, Jeff Jonas and Ian Wright.
Millaquin Sugar raft crew was Pat Wise, Mick Murdock, Graham Brewer, Cam Smith, Lou Muller, Viv Sauer, Jeff Pritchard, Jeff Jonas and Ian Wright.

THE mid-60s in Bundaberg saw some wonderful events for the community, including one that required strength and persistence and resulted in a whole lot of fun.

Not only did the Bundaberg Sugar Festival feature queen contestants on elaborately designed floats, the Burnett River also rumbled with movement of homemade rafts competing on the Burnett River.

Originally the raft races started from Kirbys Wall (Round Scrub) and finished through to the Burnett Traffic Bridge, with many businesses putting together their own rafts for the fun event.

To create more public interest, the new starting line was staged on the north riverbank near the Burnett bridge and the Bundaberg General Hospital river rocks became the finishing line.

Then it was on.

The race is on for the Millaquin Sugar raft crew.
The race is on for the Millaquin Sugar raft crew.

On the way back, the raft crews played the game to the very end with tomato fights and laughter.

The Millaquin Sugar Mill's boiler makers put together a raft made of 44 gallon drums with eight mill employees rowing madly.

A competitor cleverly made a raft from a bathtub powered by a Johnson outboard.

The experience and fun during the Sugar Festival raft race will always be remembered.

Bundy's little op shop with a big heart

