29°
News

Burnett River at Bundaberg expected to remain below 3.5m

Jim Alouat
| 1st Apr 2017 9:22 AM
FLOODED: Cedars Road is flooded where it crosses the Burnett River.
FLOODED: Cedars Road is flooded where it crosses the Burnett River. Mike Knott BUN310317CEDARS3

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

UPDATE 12.30PM

MINOR and moderate flooding is still happening in parts of the Burnett River catchment.

Burnett River to Mundubbera:

The Burnett River at Eidsvold Bridge is likely to fall below the minor flood level (6m) early this evening.

The Burnett River at Mundubbera is at 7.4m and falling.

The Burnett River at Mundubbera is expected to fall below the minor flood level (7m) this afternoon.

Burnett River downstream of Paradise Dam:

Minor to Moderate flooding is happening along the Burnett River downstream of Paradise Dam.

The Burnett River at Walla is at 8.61m and rising. The Burnett River at Walla may peak near 9m late this afternoon.

The Burnett River at Bundaberg is at 1.72m and rising. The Burnett River at Bundaberg is expected to remain below the minor flood level (3.5) today and tomorrow.

<<What does a minor flood level at the Burnett River mean>>

EARLIER

A MINOR to moderate flood warning remains for parts of the Burnett River but no further significant rainfall is expected.

Minor to major flooding is happening in parts of the Burnett River catchment, with minor flood levels possible at Bundaberg late at the weekend on the high tide.

The last warning was issued at 8pm last night.

The next warning will be issued at noon today.

Burnett River to Mundubbera:

Moderate to major flooding is easing along the Burnett River to Mundubbera.

The Burnett River at Eidsvold Bridge peaked at 10.2m about 7.25pm last night.

The Burnett River at Eidsvold Bridge is expected to remain above the moderate flood level (9m) today.

The Burnett River at Mundubbera was at 9.57m and steady.

Burnett River downstream of Mundubbera to Paradise Dam:

Minor flooding will happen along the Burnett River downstream of Mundubbera to Paradise Dam.

No data is currently available for Gayndah, but it is believed that minor flooding is occurring at Gayndah.

The Burnett River at Gayndah will remain above the minor flood level (5m) Friday into Saturday.

Burnett River downstream of Paradise Dam:

Minor to Moderate flooding is likely along the Burnett River downstream of Paradise Dam.

The Burnett River at Walla is currently at 6.66m and rising.

The Burnett River at Walla may remain around the moderate flood level (8m) this morning.

The Burnett River at Bundaberg is currently at 1.72m and falling with the tide.

The Burnett River at Bundaberg may reach the minor flood level (3.50m) during high tides on Sunday.

Auburn River:

River levels are below minor and falling in the Auburn River and Cadarga Creek.

Stuart and Boyne Rivers:

Minor flooding is continuing along the Stuart and Boyne Rivers.

Barker and Barambah Creeks:

Areas of minor flooding will continue in Barker and Barambah Creeks during Friday.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bom burnett river cyclonedebbie flooding weather

Families stuck in flooded streets says council no help

Families stuck in flooded streets says council no help

EVEN neighbourhoods close to town were not immune to Bundaberg's widespread drainage issues during flash flooding.

ROAD CLOSURES: Which Bundaberg roads are closed?

Cedars Crossing on the Burnett River is still closed to traffic this morning with the peak in the river due Sunday afternoon.

Some roads remain open but authorities urge caution

Man snaps great white shark in flooded street

JAWS: A great white shark was seen swimming in flood waters on Telegraph St Thursday.

Resident says he couldn't believe his eyes

71 claims for Wide Bay Burnett region in Debbie's aftermath

Wide Bay Burnett has registered over 70 claims in the aftermath of Cyclone Debbie.

The number is expected to increase

Local Partners

An immigrant's sweet trek from Italy to Bundy

THE Bundaberg region is rich in its sugar history and the NewsMail has collected a number of stories in a special book called the Sweet Life.

Potholes a nuisance on FE Walker St

ROAD DAMAGE: Potholes being repaired in Fe Walker Street.

Wet weather puts roads to the test

Bundy band to play at Splendour in the Grass

Bundy band Good Boy are looking forward to playing at Splendour this year.

Great news for Good Boy

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

Soldiers' stories at Moncrieff

Moncrieff Entertainment Centre.Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail

Realities of life for a soldier.

Bundy band to play at Splendour in the Grass

BUNDY'S Good Boy are quickly becoming men of the hour with the announcement that they'll be playing the Splendour in the Grass and Blurst of Times festivals.

Dame Julie’s in the Greenroom

Dame Julie Andrews in a scene from the TV series Julie's Greenroom.

MARY Poppins is entertaining children in her new Netflix show.

Media personalities Jeffreys, Stefanovic prepare to tie knot

Channel 9 presenter Sylvia Jefrreys posted this photo on her Instagram account after Peter Stefanovic proposed.

Celebs flock to Sylvia Jeffreys and Peter Stefanovic's wedding

Audience members walk out after Gervais' dead baby joke

"I wish I had a pound for every time I offended someone. Wait, I do,” Ricky Gervais tweeted after learning he had offended audience members.

Comedian Ricky Gervais's dead baby joke causes audience to walk out

LEGO Batman may be tiny but he's doing big things

The characters Batman and Robin in a scene from The LEGO Batman Movie.

DIRECTOR Chris McKay talks about taking on LEGO Movie sequel.

Eileen Bond calls House of Bond telemovie 'appalling'

Eileen Bond in the Emirates Marquee during last year's Derby Day at Flemington. She has hit out at Channel 9's depiction of her 37-year marriage to tycoon Alan Bond in upcoming telemovie House of Bond.

FORMER wife of late tycoon Alan Bond slams Channel 9 telemovie.

Jen Hawkins backs actor dumped by luxury brand

Former Miss Universe Jenifer Hawkins.

Jennifer Hawkins throws support behind actor dumped by luxury brand

QUALITY HOME IN QUALITY ESTATE

3 Thomas Healy Drive, Bundaberg East 4670

House 4 2 2 $315,000

Not very often can you get a home of this quality in a location as prized as Thomas Healy Drive for well under $350,000. With this property you get the works.

MUST BE SOLD - RETURNING $565.00 PER WEEK!!

13 Curtis Street, Bundaberg South 4670

Unit 5 3 2 $329,900

OWNERS HAVE SLASHED THE PRICE AND MADE CLEAR INSTRUCTIONS THE PROPERTY MUST BE SOLD - RETURNING $565.00 PER WEEK - 3 UNITS, 1,164m2 RES B ALLOTMENT Here is an...

ABSOLUTE OCEANFRONT LAND

L3-12 and 41,43 Sea Esplanade, Elliott Heads 4670

Residential Land One of Queensland's last absolute Oceanfront Estates situated on the pristine coastline ... From $220,000 ...

One of Queensland's last absolute Oceanfront Estates situated on the pristine coastline at Elliott Heads in Ocean Heights Estate. All allotments on offer are over...

BRAND NEW SEASIDE LIVING

25 Sea Esplanade, Elliott Heads 4670

House 4 2 2 $459,000

Save the time and hassle of building yourself by buying this absolutely stunning brand new home situated in Ocean Heights Estate. The home is ready for you to...

YOU WILL BE IMPRESSED - 3 BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE and SOLAR

45 Jefferis Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 2 2 $309,000

This absolute must see property is your opportunity buy a modern affordable family home in a great location with all the necessities at a price sure to...

OCEAN FRONT 10 UNIT DEVELOPMENT SITE

93 Esplanade, Bargara 4670

Commercial On offer, here is a proposed luxury 10-unit absolute oceanfront development site ... $1,290,000

On offer, here is a proposed luxury 10-unit absolute oceanfront development site in a prime location. Situated in the heart of Bargara Beach caf district next to...

SOMETHING A LITTLE SPECIAL ON THE COAST

10 Knudsen Street, Elliott Heads 4670

House 2 1 3 $350,000

Melaleuca is situated a few homes back from the beautiful Coral Sea, nestled among a very private serene setting. Not very often a property like this becomes...

PRESENTATION PLUS - A MUST TO INSPECT!

1/236 Barolin Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 2 1 2 $229,000

Not just your average unit here! Step inside and be impressed by the spaciousness of this quality residence. With a bus stop out the front and shopping complex...

108.1 HA, 109 MEG ALLOCATION + 55 MEG DAM, 86 HA CULTIVATION

Lot 35 Mahogany Creek Road, Elliott 4670

Rural 4 2 13 $1,390,000

Current income producing pineapple and small crop farm located 21 km south from the Bundaberg CBD fronting the Elliott River. Known as Mahogany Downs this 108.1ha...

MUST TO INSPECT NEAT AND TIDY BRICK

1 Foster Drive, Bundaberg North 4670

House 4 2 2 $300,000

This modern brick rendered home is the ideal proposition for those looking to purchase a neat and tidy low maintenance property without going through the hassle...

Motorbike stolen, found and returned in hectic 32 hours

REUNITED: As the storms started raging early Thursday morning thieves broke into Mathew Brown's shop, stealing his custom racing dirt bike and some other goods, but thanks to social media he was quickly reunited with the bike.

A brazen break-in as Cyclone Debbie struck has ended in smiles

Ready to call home

28-30 Carnarvon Ct, Yandina Creek.

North-easterly aspect and wide vista to the water on offer

Health hub hits home

Trust in the auction process and agent, results in Wurtulla sale

Calling all renovators at heart

Solid home on 617sq m between beach and CBD development

This is what Sunshine Coast living is all about

Life's a breeze at stylish Alexandra Headland apartment

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!