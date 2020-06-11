Burnett race club makes decision on June meet

SPECTATOR FREE: Fashions on the Field winner Cilla Pershouse, runner up Jaz Slack, and Isy Lindsey at the Gayndah Races 2019.

HORSES: Keen Burnett punters will have to wait until October for a day at the track, with Gayndah's June meet running spectator free.

Slated to take place on June 13, Gayndah's winter race day will be running without patrons to abide by restrictions on public gatherings.

Gayndah Jockey Club's secretary Sonia Waldock said they expected to run without spectators since the coronavirus started.

"We anticipated it since the beginning of the year, being fairly certain we wouldn't have the June meeting go forward." Mrs Waldock said.

"But Racing Queensland expressed the importance of keeping the industry going in times like these.

"Running these races will help trainers and horses with their schedules as well."

There'll be five races run from 12pm-3pm, with 40 minute intervals to give riders a rest during the day.

"The usual social distancing requirements will be followed, with a select few allowed on the racecourse on Saturday," she said.

"So committee members, barrier attendants, Racing Queensland staff, judges, race callers and a few more will be there.

"It'll still be a full racing schedule."

Racing Queensland has put forth prize money for the meet, with Mrs Waldock saying there's a good amount on offer for the winning horses.

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted dozens sporting events across the nation, with the Gayndah Jockey Club hoping to come back stronger for their October race day.

"In October we hope to have some new additions to the clubhouse, but they've been put on hold for the moment," Mrs Waldock said.

"We have some grants in place that we're hoping will come through so we can complete everything by October."

A new amenities block is currently on the cards, as well as a barbecue kitchen area, and shading for hungry punters.

"We always have so many wet meets, and even when it's hot the sun can be a worry," she said.

"Rural Aid were also meant to come in and paint a few things, but they were called home due to everything. We'll do a couple of working bees and knock that over.

"We're just keen to put a heap of effort into our October races, and make it special for everyone."