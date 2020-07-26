Burnett pub managers frustrated as restrictions return

Tash Calderley will be pouring less drinks than usual at the Kingaroy Hotel this weekend thanks to new coronavirus measures. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

PUB patrons will once again have to remain seated at South Burnett pubs after the Chief health officer Jeannette Young announced the reintroduction of some coronavirus measures.

The seating rule was removed three weeks ago, however has been put back in place after Queensland recorded two new cases of coronavirus today.

The Commercial Hotel general manager Steve Colley said to announce the new restrictions on a Friday afternoon when tables are already booked is frustrating.

"We simply don't have enough room so this will mean we will have to turn away a lot of people coming in for a drink," Mr Colley said.

"This is a direct reflection on the lack of discipline in the southern states and the fact our government has caved to allow travel into the state has made this happen.

"There is nothing we can do and obviously we will comply as the most important thing is keeping our region safe."

Bar service will still be allowed, however patrons must return to their seating at all times.

Kingaroy Hotel owner Bruce Garrod said it's disappointing.

"It's inconvenient, however as long as everyone does the right thing, hopefully we will be right," Mr Garrod said.

"It is what it is, everyone has to do it and if we all comply hopefully Queensland will stay in the clear."

The Kingaroy Hotel were welcoming 150 guests on a Saturday night, however due to new restrictions, numbers will be significantly down.