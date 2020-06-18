Burnett police issue grim warning as RBT sites reopen

RBT SITES REOPEN: Gayndah’s officer in charge Sergeant Don Auld has issued a grim warning to those wanting to drink-drive following the reopening of static RBT sites. Picture: Glenn Hampson

GAYNDAH'S officer in charge has issued a grim warning to those who drink-drive: "we don't want to be dragging your broken body off the side of the road".

The Queensland Police Service resumed roadside breath and drug testing on Friday, June 12, following a short hiatus due to coronavirus precautions.

Officers remained active in communities across the state, conducting random RBTs, but steered away from large testing sites.

Gayndah's officer in charge Sergeant Don Auld said police in the Wide Bay Burnett would be out in force over the coming weeks.

"There's always an expectation, regardless if this program is going or not, that people shouldn't be drinking and driving," he said.

"We don't want to be dragging your broken body off the side of the road, so please use our roads safely."

High-visibility road safety initiatives resumed at 5pm on June 12, and more than 22,000 random breath tests were conducted from Friday through until 12am Monday.

More than 225 drivers tested positive to drink-driving over the three-day period in Queensland.

About one in three motorists tested positive to drugs as nearly 300 roadside drug tests were completed in the same period.

Impaired driving, one of the Fatal Five, remains a significant contributor to lives lost and serious injuries on our roads.