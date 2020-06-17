Menu
PUB PATRONS FINED: Six people were fined after a brawl at the Burnett Hotel in Gayndah on June 12. Picture: Sam Turner
Crime

Burnett police break up all-in pub brawl

Sam Turner
sam.turner@cnbtimes.com.au
17th Jun 2020 4:00 PM
AN ALL-IN pub brawl ended with six people being fined and banned from the newly opened Burnett Hotel Backpackers in Gayndah.

Gayndah police attended the licensed premises about midnight on June 12 after witnessing an offence on the street outside.

Officer in charge Sergeant Don Auld said they were talking to a man in relation to the matter, when they observed an altercation on the veranda of the hotel.

“There was some pushing and shoving going on, and a fight then ensued,” Sgt Auld said.

“All six people involved were fined for being disorderly on a licensed premises.”

A police spokesman said banning notices were issued to a 50-year-old Boggabilla man, a 49-year-old Goondiwindi man, a 35-year-old Gayndah man, a 37-year-old Goondiwindi woman, a 26-year-old Gayndah woman and a 20-year-old Gayndah woman.

Sgt Auld stressed the importance of treating others with respect.

“Go out and enjoy yourself while social distancing, but please act as you would expect people to in your household,” he said.

“Please use some commonsense.”

