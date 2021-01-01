Burnett MP’s New Year message for region

We have a real opportunity with reflection and the resetting of the local agenda synonymous with the start of the New Year to bring great opportunities and advances for the entire Bundaberg/Burnett Region.

Let the new year be the start of real action in bringing back practical, common sense decision making, making political correctness a term of the past, and we all embrace plain speaking instead of hiding behind inquiries, reviews and political double speak.

In our region it should be full steam ahead for the region by reflecting and building on the strengths, successes and achievements.

It is time we seriously deal with the many bureaucratic obstacles holding us back.

Let 2021 deliver us prosperity, both personal and business opportunities, resilience, and continued inspiring community spirit.

I look forward to prosperity for our agricultural industries with good seasons and commodity prices.

Our infrastructure needs should focus on bringing more business and real long term job opportunities to grow our local economy, offer a diverse range of industries and opportunities, and build on the regions attractiveness as a business and family destination.

Living where we do exposes us to climate and weather events so let our community never change from the extraordinary resilience, friendship and support it shows when put to the test.

I will not let up on fighting the State Labor Government for our fair share and exposing their many broken promises.

I will kick start the New Year continuing to fight for reinstatement of the Paradise Dam to its full capacity and rejecting any ridiculous notion that there is any other option.

We must see real funding for the promised new level 5 hospital, no funding was allocated in the recent State Budget clearly a breach of trust for the residents of the region.

Real action on health, roads and education always remain a top priority.

As we hit the reset button Bundaberg/ Burnett should be proud that we can face front on any challenges which may be around the corner and embrace opportunity.

Stephen Bennett, State Member Burnett.