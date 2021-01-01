Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Burnett MP Stephen Bennett. Picture: Shae Beplate.
Burnett MP Stephen Bennett. Picture: Shae Beplate.
News

Burnett MP’s New Year message for region

1st Jan 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

We have a real opportunity with reflection and the resetting of the local agenda synonymous with the start of the New Year to bring great opportunities and advances for the entire Bundaberg/Burnett Region.

Let the new year be the start of real action in bringing back practical, common sense decision making, making political correctness a term of the past, and we all embrace plain speaking instead of hiding behind inquiries, reviews and political double speak.

In our region it should be full steam ahead for the region by reflecting and building on the strengths, successes and achievements.

It is time we seriously deal with the many bureaucratic obstacles holding us back.

Let 2021 deliver us prosperity, both personal and business opportunities, resilience, and continued inspiring community spirit.

I look forward to prosperity for our agricultural industries with good seasons and commodity prices.

Our infrastructure needs should focus on bringing more business and real long term job opportunities to grow our local economy, offer a diverse range of industries and opportunities, and build on the regions attractiveness as a business and family destination.

Living where we do exposes us to climate and weather events so let our community never change from the extraordinary resilience, friendship and support it shows when put to the test.

I will not let up on fighting the State Labor Government for our fair share and exposing their many broken promises.

I will kick start the New Year continuing to fight for reinstatement of the Paradise Dam to its full capacity and rejecting any ridiculous notion that there is any other option.

We must see real funding for the promised new level 5 hospital, no funding was allocated in the recent State Budget clearly a breach of trust for the residents of the region.

Real action on health, roads and education always remain a top priority.

As we hit the reset button Bundaberg/ Burnett should be proud that we can face front on any challenges which may be around the corner and embrace opportunity.

Stephen Bennett, State Member Burnett.

More Stories

burnett mp stephen bennett letter to the editor new year message new years day
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

        Premium Content BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

        News Bundaberg is full of good news stories and here are just some of the things that made us smile from across the region recently

        • 1st Jan 2021 5:00 AM
        LOOKING BACK: What made news in January last year

        Premium Content LOOKING BACK: What made news in January last year

        News Take a look at just some of the stories that made NewsMail headlines in...

        • 1st Jan 2021 5:00 AM
        Patient flown to Bundaberg Hospital

        Premium Content Patient flown to Bundaberg Hospital

        News Paramedics arrived on scene after the incident occurred this afternoon.

        WHAT A YEAR: Some of the most talked about stories of 2020

        Premium Content WHAT A YEAR: Some of the most talked about stories of 2020

        News Take a look back at some of the stories from around Bundaberg in 2020 that got our...