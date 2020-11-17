Burnett MP thrown into minister’s Twitter tirade

Burnett MP Stephen Bennett was the subject of some furious Twitter comments by Minister for Transport and Main Roads Mark Bailey.

MP Mark Bailey has hit out at the new Crisafulli shadow cabinet, claiming some ministries were denied in retaliation for MPs losing seats.

New Queensland opposition leader David Crisafulli took to Twitter to congratulate the “fresh faces for a fresh term”, but Mr Bailey quickly responded.

“But the truth is you’ve kept virtually all the lazy LNP logs and time servers on your so-called ‘new’ frontbench and even promoted some of them,” he wrote.

“You’ve also punished Sunshine Coast and Wide Bay/Burnett for voting Labor with Andrew Powell, Stephen Bennett and Dan Purdie cut.”

Mr Bennett yesterday spoke of his new role as Shadow Assistant Minister for Tourism Industry Development.

“I’m delighted to take on a new role under the leadership of David Crisafulli,” he said.

“It’s no secret that I’m passionate about our region and all it has to offer, which is why I’m determined to use my new role in tourism industry development to secure our fair share.

“Tourism is such a big part of the Bundaberg-Burnett and I look forward to working closely alongside David Crisafulli to create new opportunities for the region and our great state.”

Mr Bailey and Mr Bennett are no strangers to trading blows.

During the election campaign, Mr Bennett called for Mr Bailey to sign off on a multi-use conveyor at the port, or step down.

Mr Bailey did sign off on the project, but only after calling for former opposition leader Deb Frecklington to step down in direct response to Mr Bennett’s request.

Mr Bennett did not comment on Mr Bailey’s Twitter claims.