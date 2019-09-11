Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Robbie Katter was among northern politicians pushing for a new state at the regional parliament in Townsville last week. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Robbie Katter was among northern politicians pushing for a new state at the regional parliament in Townsville last week. Picture: Alix Sweeney
News

Burnett MP sympathetic to northern push

Chris Burns, Chris.burns@news-mail.com.au
11th Sep 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Burnett MP said he sympathises with the northern politicians lobbying to break Queensland into two separate states.

But LNP’s Stephen Bennett said creating more bureaucracy was not the solution to regional under-representation.

Last week, while the Queensland parliament was based in Townsville, northern politicians including Robbie Katter urged for the north to have its own separate state, with its own parliament, flag, and constitution.

Mr Katter said there was a difference between Queensland’s western and northern voters, who were overlooked in Brisbane.

Mr Bennett, who attended the regional parliament last week, acknowledged there was “a tale of two states” when it came to the disparity between Brisbane voters, and the regions.

The subject was raised by northern politicians annually.

But he said that further division was not going to solve economic problems, affordability, or electricity prices.

“Division is not what we need in Queensland, we need unity and more importantly, we need a government that can provide services for us all,” Mr Bennett said.

“That’s the state of affairs in Queensland and it’s getting worse.

“I don’t want to see more bureaucracy, I just wanted to see a bureaucracy that is in touch with Queenslanders.

“This won’t deal with policing or resources or tougher laws … none of these would get any benefit from splitting the state in half, and this won’t deal with the increasing electricity prices that continue to plague us under the Palaszczuk Government, and we need to make sure competition is introduced.”

Mr Katter’s office was reached for comment to confirm where the borders of its proposed state would be, and where communities such as Bundaberg would fit into such a proposal, but there was no official response.

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Newly local family’s power price jolt

    premium_icon Newly local family’s power price jolt

    News A BUNDY mother recently moved to regional Queensland, and is horrified at the costs of her bill, and at the lack of alternative suppliers.

    LNP promises $300 power cut

    premium_icon LNP promises $300 power cut

    News OPPOSITION leader Deb Frecklington said she can cut local power bills by $300 a...

    Bundy documentary encourages others to heal their wounds

    premium_icon Bundy documentary encourages others to heal their wounds

    Community Screening to be held by the end of the year

    New fire taskforce as Premier cuts trip short

    premium_icon New fire taskforce as Premier cuts trip short

    News A crack police taskforce will be drafted to target firebugs