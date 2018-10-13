Burnett MP slams 'catastrophic' Paradise Dam proposal

A BUSINESS case that would see Paradise Dam's safety standards increase from a one-in-500-year flood to a one-in-15,000-year-flood has been condemned by key stakeholders who say the change would have devastating ramifications on the region's investments, farming sustainability and irrigators.

A report prepared by SunWater yesterday revealed the three options the statutory agency of government was considering as part of the Sunwater Paradise Dam Improvement Project.

Each of the three options, now set to progress to a detailed business case, would see the dam's safety standards increase 30-fold.

"In 2013 we had a one-in-500-year flood which our dam sustained and survived. But the new safety standard is for a one-in-15,000-year flood or potentially a one-in-33,000-year flood,” Burnett MP Stephen Bennett said yesterday.

Paradise Dam was completed in 2005 and was specifically designed to provide water for irrigation for the agriculture sector in the Wide Bay Burnett region.

Of the three business case options set to be delivered to Building Queensland in December 2019, the first (and most expensive) details a full upgrade of the dam to achieve the new safety standard and ensure Bundaberg's water security, affordability, sustainability and all things in its agricultural sector.

This is classed as "high capital cost” option.

"Our concern is they could go for the third option,” Mr Bennett said.

The second and the third options under consideration would see Paradise Dam's spillway be reduced by 10m and 17.6m respectively - costing the State Government less, but dramatically affecting the level key stakeholders could rely on.

"I have no doubt there'd be huge ramifications if they even got close to proposing these. The dam provides water for irrigators and agriculturalists and if they lower the dam walls it would have dire implications for farmers and irrigators in the region,” Mr Bennett said.

"In times of drought we have guaranteed water, and that means our farms are more expensive. You can get a lot more per hectare if you can grow in good soil and water.”

Mr Bennett said he feared contracts would be torn up and people would disinvest if the dam's spillway was reduced by 17.6m.

"We're the envy of the nation about our water security. We sell ourselves about water security and our capacity to do high-value irrigated agriculture,” he said.

"The decision to lower the dam walls would have dire implications for farmers and irrigators in the region.”

Since 2013 $65 million of repairs have been spent on Paradise Dam, which suffered damage to its primary spillway and erosion of its dissipator pad when it overflowed during the flood event.

The idea behind the three options of Sunwater's preliminary business case is to achieve a much greater standard of safety by reducing the volume/weight behind the wall.

But Mr Bennett argued the new standards were simply a "technical crock designed to generate other conversations based on extreme environmental views”.

"There should be no other conversation other than just fully upgrade it. Why are we even considering this absolutely catastrophic option?”

"If they're going to apply this ridiculous standard, which makes it absolutely unattainable for dams all across Queensland, spend the money on it. There's no other option.”

State hits back

Minister for Natural Resources, Mines and Energy Anthony Lynham said Mr Bennett's claims were pure "scaremongering”, which "has become the LNP's modus operandi”.

"No decision has yet been made on Paradise Dam, as numerous options are carefully considered by DNRME and SunWater,” he said.

"To say a proposal, not even adopted, is 'putting Queenslanders' lives at risk' is irresponsible, attempted political point-scoring at its worst.”

Dr Lynham said claims the government was anti-farming and had caved in to inner-city green groups were "ludicrous”.

"It is important to note that since the dam's construction in 2005, water usage by the surrounding industries and communities has not exceeded 11 per cent of the dam's capacity.

"As with any capital works program, which spends taxpayer money, it is vital to determine if there is sufficient need for the resource, which is why the State Government is currently looking at the options.”

Currently 17 projects across Queensland do not meet the new safety standards, according to SunWater's report.