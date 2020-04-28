Burnett medical centre issues 700 jabs in two weeks

HUNDREDS OF JABS: A Burnett medical centre has administered roughly 700 flu jabs in the past two weeks. Picture: Brendan Radke

A BURNETT medical centre is trying to keep up with the demand of flu needles this year, administering roughly 700 jabs in two weeks.

Coronavirus fears have elevated the need for the vaccine in the North Burnett, with the Mundubbera Medical Centre being swamped by patients.

Practice manager Jasmine Adams said the pandemic still has the centre run off its feet, even after cases in Queensland have been rapidly decreasing.

“We’ve been absolutely flat out, especially coming into flu season,” Mrs Adams said.

“We’ve had to give our staff extra hours to cope with the increase in phone calls, as well as keeping up with public health recommendations.”

The practice has extended their opening hours during the pandemic, now open from 7.30am-6pm on weekdays, even opening a drive through flu clinic.

With the winter months now approaching, they’ve seen a large influx of high risk patients inquiring for their free flu vaccine.

“We receive government stock here for those over 65, and people with chronic health problems who fall in the high risk zones,” she said.

“The free vaccines for them started a couple of weeks ago, and our aim was to get as many chronic illness and elderly patients immunised as quickly as possible.”

The increase in demand has seen the Guardian Pharmacy in Mundubbera create a waiting list for the vaccine according to Mrs Adams, as they’re haven’t been given a date for their next delivery of guaranteed stock.

The Mundubbera Medical Centre. Picture: Facebook

“We now have to work out a plan on what we’re doing to do with all these un-immunised people in the mean time,” Mrs Adams said.

“There’s still a huge amount of children, elderly, and those suffering with chronic illnesses who need their immunisations.”

Mrs Adams has been pleased with the community’s response to their increased measures, recently locking their front door while patients were treated outside.

“We currently have two doctors and a register nurse on site, but these new measures are time consuming, hence why we’re open later,” she said.

“Appointments are now being staggered as car park consultations are taking longer.

“The doctors are on call for the hospital as well, but with two permanent staff on the counter, we’ve been able to get through the backlog of patients quicker.”

The Mundubbera Bakery isn’t letting the centre’s hard work go unnoticed, offering delivery to the staff as they’re often working through their lunch breaks.

“The bakery has just been amazing to us, as we usually try to stagger our lunch breaks since we’re very busy,” Mrs Adams said.

“They’re quite happy to deliver to us, and we’re eager to support local businesses, as they’ve closed their doors as well.”

Overall, Mrs Adams has been impressed with her staff, who have continually adapted to the changing situation of coronavirus over the two months.

“We’ve been having three staff meetings a day, getting here early each day, to make sure our plans are good,” she said.

“Nothing has been too much trouble for our staff.”