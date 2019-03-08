Burnett mayor's message to women

WHILE the thought of politics had never been a priority for Rachel Chamber, the devastation of the 2013 floods changed all that for the now mayor.

Cr Chambers said upon her involvement with the recovery efforts, she got her first taste of local government decision making which changed everything.

"Politics was a dirty word and my only prior experience with politicians was what I saw during question time, which horrified me then and still does to this day,” she said.

"It was only that I came to the realisation that if I really wanted to effect change - I needed a seat around the table where they made the decisions.

"From then I spent two years reading minutes of all meetings and legislation in my spare time, just to make sure I was ready.”

Since her election she said one of the most unexpected aspects of the job has been the respect people give the title of mayor.

"...I'm used to earning respect as a person through my actions. I also struggled with my life being public,” she said.

"The kids don't like going grocery shopping with me anymore as it takes me two hours to get around the shop after speaking with everyone.”

But the public platform also means her job is full of variety - something she thoroughly enjoys.

She said in a single day she can go from discussing sewerage, roads, parks, small business, youth, events and mosquitoes; to being around a table with 30 people discussion a federal issue or sitting on the floor of a school reading a book to a Prep class.

In her role of mayor she said a genuine love of people/humanity and a strategic mind were handy traits to have.

As the North Burnett community leader, Cr Chambers said there have been many misconceptions about the industry.

"That politicians are only in it for themselves. That politicians can't be trusted. That politicians earn the big bucks. That politicians don't care. That one irks me the most,” she said.

"If I didn't care - why on earth would I do this job? (don't know if anyone has noticed but the hours aren't great, neither is the pay (for the hours or the responsibility), holidays are a struggle, thank yous are few and far between and criticism is abundant).

"I do love the job though, and I have found that the majority of politicians are the community members who cared the most - they are the ones who cared so much for their areas, that they actually went and did something about it, instead of just talking about what they might do”.

Having dealt with her fair share of life, she said in the face of adversity she's lived by the saying "What doesn't kill you, makes you stronger” and finds empowerment each time she conquers an issue thrown her way.

An inspiration herself, Cr Chambers said her role models were the women in her family and children:

"My grandmothers who showed me unconditional love and who taught me life was better with humour, my mother who made me believe that I could do anything, and every single person I've ever come across who has achieved something amazing in their life,” she said.

"Currently my adult sons are my role models as they have nailed a work/life balance - in saying that, they are yet to have children.”

With four children of her own, Cr Chambers said she's proof that having children is not a "show stopper”.

Cr Chambers said the data suggests the number of women in her industry was increasing.

"I know in Local government there are many female councillors. In saying that, it is still a very male dominant profession on the whole,” she said.

"That doesn't worry me at all though, I'm a believer in the right person for the job regardless of what gender they may be.

"I think the secret in getting more women involved is, more women wanting to become involved.

"When I was growing up the opportunities were basically portrayed as nurse or teacher. No one ever told me I could be a mayor.

"We just need to tell kids they can be whatever they want to be (thanks Mum) and let them work out what that looks like for them - boys and girls alike.”

She said the opportunities are there - you just have to take them.

For any women thinking about getting into the industry, she offers them the same advice she received when she asked a female mayor if she should nominate for mayor, councillor or nothing at all, before the last election:

"She said if I felt ready for any position, that I most likely was overly ready, as women notoriously underestimate their abilities,” she said.

"I would also say to them, just do it, don't ever look back and wonder.

"Find your passion, be kind to yourself, be kind to others and be brave.”