Burnett mayor lobs water bomb at Dempsey

NORTH Burnett’s mayor has lobbed a water bomb at Bundaberg mayor Jack Dempsey, taking offence at a video he posted in which he says Paradise Dam is “our(s)”.

Cr Dempsey’s video, posted to his Facebook page on October 22, discusses his parliamentary petition to release the dam’s technical reports which recommended the lowering of the spillway by 5m, releasing 105,000ML of water.

In the video, he refers to “our Paradise Dam” and said that Paradise “was built to droughtproof the Bundaberg region”.

Today, Mayor Rachel Chambers has released a statement lashing Cr Dempsey, saying the peace brokered between the two councils on October 3, when they met at Paradise Dam with Sunwater and determined they would be ‘Partners in Paradise’, had been placed at risk by his poor choice of words.

“Unfortunately, our collegial collaboration didn’t last long with Jack Dempsey presenting a video claiming Paradise as BUNDABERG [her emphasis] water,” she said.

“The issue for me here is that Bundaberg has forgotten where this water has come from once before... in 2013... and it was to their peril.

“I’d like to remind everyone of something which seems to be lacking from general conversations, where does this water come from?

“The water stored in this dam comes from Monto, goes past Eidsvold, Mundubbera and Gayndah and then is collected in Paradise, which is just near Biggenden.

“I am still an advocate for Bundaberg to have future water security. However, it’s also at this point that I need to point out that the North Burnett is suffering right now as well as not having any future water security.

“Paradise Dam Recreation Park caretakers now look over a daily-increasing mud pile instead of a tourist attraction, Mingo Crossing is fast becoming a small creek and irrigators have already had to move their pumps.

“Water is complex, it is political and it is the key to our future.

“We will continue to be fair to our neighbours (regardless of their behaviour) and we will continue to be fair to our region, the region which deserves to use the water which falls and is collected in the region.

“We share a system and we’ve learnt to work together in times of flood.

“I am hopeful that we will work together in partnership again in the future.”

Another possible impact on the North Burnett, which Cr Chambers raised previously with the Times, is that Paradise’s construction meant water no longer had to be periodically released from Wuruma Dam between Eidsvold and Monto to supplement Bundaberg’s supply.

Cr Dempsey responded to Cr Chambers’ concerns, saying she made a good point about the impact on Paradise Dam and Mingo Crossing recreation parks in the North Burnett council area.

“I join her in supporting the caravan park operators who have been directly impacted,” he said.

“I’ve spoken to one and share his heartfelt distress at the destruction of platypus habitat.

“It’s environmental vandalism and I hope that the Department of Environment and Science is investigating as a matter of urgency.

“At the end of the day we shouldn’t be distracted from seeking water security for the entire region, the release of technical reports and the restoration of water that’s been taken from us.”