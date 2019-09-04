Burnett Mary challenged by 2025 quality targets

THE Burnett Mary region swill struggle to meet its water quality targets by 2025.

A governmental water quality report said there was barely any reduction in nitrogen, phosphorus, or sediment in two years across the region's five catchments.

The report examined water quality, catchment management, and land management across reef catchments.

It showed the Burnett Mary region will also struggle to meet land management targets.

Land management in grazing, grains, and horticulture industries were defined as "poor", while sugarcane targets were "very poor".

There were 490 canegrowers managing 84,900 hectares of land in the Burnett Mary region.

The government's target for 2025 was that 90 per cent of that land was managed using best practice systems in nutrient, pesticide and soil management.

Across the three criteria only 6.6 per cent was under best practice, and there had been no increase since 2016.

Under catchment management, the Burnett Mary region already met its ground cover target.

By 2025 the region's grazing lands had to gave higher than 70 per cent ground cover in the dry season. It was already at 95 per cent.

Vegetation clearing on the banks of waterways was "very poor".

The Burnett, Kolan, Baffle, Burrum and Mary make up the five catchments of the region.

The Burnett's catchment management targets were relatively on track, although vegetation losses on its banks were considered "very poor", having lost 6545 hectares in four years.

Half of the Burnett catchment's water quality targets were "very good", with particulate nitrogen and particulate phosphorus at acceptable levels.

There had been no decrease of dissolved inorganic nitrogen in the Burnett within two years, and so the progress report was considered "very poor".

The Burnett catchment's horticulture sector's land management targets showed "moderate" improvement.

Its soil management was "poor", its pesticide management was "very poor", and its nutrient management was "very good".

The government labelled the Burnett catchment's sugarcane's land management as "very poor".