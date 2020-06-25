Burnett locals in groundbreaking farming experiment

BIG SCIENCE EXPERIMENT: Gayndah producers Cynthia and Richard Stark will be taking part in an on-farm experiment. Picture: Contributed

BIG SCIENCE EXPERIMENT: Gayndah producers Cynthia and Richard Stark will be taking part in an on-farm experiment. Picture: Contributed

A GAYNDAH couple are in the second round of an exclusive scientific farming challenge against other primary producers across Australia.

Animal health company Virbac Australia have created the Multimin Performance Ready Challenge to test 11 producers from New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland and Tasmania.

The second round of challenges will track the producer’s experience’s using trace mineral management in sheep and cattle at high demand production times.

Multimin marketing manager Dr Jerry Liu said the challengers were selected from an overwhelming number of applications.

“The first three months of the challenge have seen some positive results from producers as well as provided lighthearted competitiveness and relief to the community as well,” he said.

Like round one, round two challengers will be using Multimin to test the effects on animal fertility, health, and, ultimately, their financial bottom-line over the next three months.

Dr. Liu says that he is expecting round two challengers to continue this positive trend, as they are guided through the challenge with expert support from veterinarians and livestock nutrition experts, while also working closely with their local Virbac representative.

READ MORE:

FLASHBACK: 17 huge stories we’ve covered in print

$10m in grants for dairy farmers

Hard work pays dividends for paddock to plate comp

Round two challengers and producers Richard and Cynthia Stark have a registered stud herd and commercial herd on 3,880 acres in Gayndah.

Mrs Stark said she looked forward to the next three months of the Multimin Performance Ready Challenge.

“With all of our cattle being vaccinated and of course given Multimin we are ready for the challenge,” she said.

The Starks will be visiting their Gayndah Norco to collect their Multimin supplies.

Interested farmers can follow each of their journeys and read more about the challengers and their operations on the dedicated Multimin Performance Ready Facebook group here.

At the end of each of the four rounds, two challengers will go on to compete in the finals with the winner selected by a panel of expert judges.

At the end of the challenge, a national “People’s Choice” winner will be chosen by the public from the eight finalists and awarded a further six-month supply of Multimin.

Challengers will then go into the running to win an overseas trip for two to the USA tailored to their professional development and farming system, plus a 12-month supply of Multimin. Second and third runners up will also receive six months of free Multimin.