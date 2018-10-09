Burnett inland bus hits the road

BUS TOUR: BIEDO CEO Kristy Frahm will be heading along to the regional economic growth forum.

BIEDO will be hitting the road to tour the Wide Bay for the regional economic development growth forum this week.

The annual event in Bundaberg on October 11, is in its fifth year and will discuss major regional projects.

The tour will discuss the $3.5 million redevelopment of the Biggenden Saleyards, the multi-million dollar Aeromedical Hub to be built at the Bundaberg Airport and how the Wide Bay secured the HMAS Tobruk as a new artificial dive wreck.

They will also look at the first ever materials recycling facility established in a Queensland indigenous community, the $60 million expansion of Swickers in Kingaroy and the global manufacturing group's involvement in the defence industry supply chain.

The forum is being co-delivered by the Wide Bay Burnett Regional Organisation of Councils, the Department of State Development, Manufacturing and Infrastructure and Planning and Regional Development, Australia Wide Bay.

BIEDO will charter a bus to the growth forum at the Bundaberg Multiplex, leaving Kingaroy at 6am and stopping at Ban Ban Springs and Biggenden along the way to collect forum attendees.

They extend a warm welcome to everyone in the Burnett inland to join in on the bus for an interesting day at the forum, as a great networking opportunity.

The bus trip and forum are free of charge, but require attendees to register via eventbrite.com.

To secure a seat on the BIEDO bus call 0400 695 456 or email connect@biedo.org.au.