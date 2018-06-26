Burnett Heads offers unique opportunities

THRILL OF THE CHASE: Burnett Heads State School students perform a Chinese dragon dance, just one of the interesting activities available through the school.

THRILL OF THE CHASE: Burnett Heads State School students perform a Chinese dragon dance, just one of the interesting activities available through the school. Eliza Goetze

BURNETT Heads State School is an idyllic school on the outskirts of Bundaberg surrounded by the beach and the bush.

The school celebrates its 140th birthday this year with approximately 150 students enrolled.

Students enrolled in the school are offered unique and rare opportunities by not only their teachers, but the wildlife and environment that surrounds the school grounds.

Opportunities such as leadership camps, field studies at the beach, environmental camps, Chinese Lion and Dragon Dancing and the opportunity to witness turtles lay and see the hatchlings crawling to the ocean, are just some of the benefits of being a student at Burnett Heads State School.

Burnett Heads State School also prides itself on looking at students holistically and giving them opportunities to thrive educationally through the use of modern day technologies such as robotics, but also allows children to reach their full potential through real-life learning experiences.

Sporting opportunities are provided for all of the students, along with other wonderful learning experiences such as the chance to be part of our instrumental program and choir.

With the introduction of The Amazing Shake this year, students have been given the opportunity to enhance their soft skills creating a life-long learning experience. Burnett Heads State School is excited to be the only school in Australia to introduce such a dynamic program.