Burnett Heads murder the focus of crime documentary

CREW: The production team behind the Mama's Boy documentary are director of photography Ellie Hayward, producer Aven Yap, director J.J Walsh and head of sound Chloe Turner.

A NEW documentary will examine the 2011 murder of Burnett Heads man Robin Behrendorff.

Mr Behrendorff was bludgeoned, stabbed and left to die in a pool of his own blood in 2011 after his step-daughter Samantha Brownlow and her son Corey Lovell made a fumbled attempt to claim his inheritance.

After killing Mr Behrendorff, the pair realised the inheritance they thought they would receive would not be theirs - Mr Behrendorff had left everything to his brother.

Brownlow pleaded guilty to the murder while her son Lovell pleaded not guilty, leading to a six-day trial in Bundaberg Supreme Court.

The pair were sentenced to life in prison in 2013.

The documentary, Mama's Boy: a True Crime Documentary Film, is being made by a group of final year students at Brisbane's Queensland University of Technology.

Producer Aven Yap said the doco had been consuming the production team's every waking moment for the past five months, but he was glad to see it getting closer to release.

For director J.J Walsh, the production strikes a chord close to home.

"The victim of the incident is actually my best friend's uncle and at the time of the incident I was at another friend's house about two doors down," she said.

Four of the documentary's crew members were in the region recently filming at the location of the crime.

The documentary's Facebook page can be found at http://bit.ly/2rkP2rQ.