Burnett Heads development limits remain to protect turtles

DEVELOPMENT restraints on 11 blocks at Burnett Heads have been extended for two more years after Bundaberg Region Council adopted a two-year Temporary Local Planning Instrument (TLPI), to offer greater protection to Mon Repos' turtle population.

In November 2016 the then State Planning and Infrastructure Minister Jackie Trad directed the council to change parts of its planning scheme after the blocks along Shelley St were rezoned "emerging community”, allowing them to be subdivided.

As a result a 12-month freeze on developing the parcels of land was put in place under the TLPI, which has now been extended for another years.

The TLPI limits new residential subdivision and raises the design standards on new dwelling houses, including domestic lighting features.

Current Minister for State Development and Planning Cameron Dick said both his department and council have been proactively working with other stakeholders through the Mon Repos Technical Working Group to help address long-term planning solutions to the impacts on turtle-breeding at the Mon Repos Regional Park.

"The two-year extension of the existing TLPI will ensure loggerhead, flatback and green turtles remain protected while the council progresses changes to its planning scheme,” he said.

"Conserving the largest turtle rookery in the South Pacific also protects a significant ecotourism destination, which is very important for the local economy.

"Urban development, particularly artificial lighting, has had a substantial impact on all turtle species.

"Artificial lighting can leave turtles disoriented, leading them towards dangerous roads and predators rather than their natural path to the ocean.

"Turtle hatchlings have a very low survival rate as it is, with only one in 100 reaching maturity, so it is critical we reduce this kind of human interference.”

Minister for Environment Leeanne Enoch said the Queensland Government had committed more than $16 million in funding to redevelop the Mon Repos Turtle Centre, strengthening the park as a year-round tourist destination.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said council had invested significant resources and capital into ensuring the local turtle population was protected.

"This partnership between council and the State Government in extending the TLPI is great news for our turtles,” he said.