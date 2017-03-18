Burnett Heads development halted for a year

A 12-MONTH freeze on developing 12 parcels of land at Burnett Heads has been put in place while Bundaberg Regional Council and the State Government work towards amending the planning scheme, to offer greater protection to vulnerable turtle populations.

In November State Planning and Infrastructure Minister Jackie Trad directed the council to change parts of its planning scheme after the blocks along Shelley St were rezoned Emerging Community, allowing them to be subdivided.

At this week's ordinary meeting the council opted to implement a Temporary Local Planning Instrument, suspending certain provisions in the planning scheme for a year from yesterday.

Council planning and development spokesman Ross Sommerfeld said the TLPI only applied to the 12 parcels of land.

"The general effect of the TLPI will limit development to one dwelling per allotment, manage lighting associated with dwelling houses to curb overflow lighting and provide an increased level of protection to the Mon Repos turtle rookery against the effects of development,” he said.

"Given the contribution our nesting turtles make to the world's turtle population, it is in the best interests of the Bundaberg region to ensure this natural phenomenon continues uninterrupted.”

The TLPI won't however have a retrospective ruling on the 12-lot subdivision at 70-80 Shelley St that was given the green light in June.

The majority of the blocks are vacant.

Shelley St resident Michael Randall is one of only a couple of land owners who actually lives in the affected area and he's keen to see a resolution to give owners some clarity.

"Breaking up our block is not on our radar at all,” he said.

"But surely development can go ahead for one of the best places on the eastern sea board of Australia with turtle-sensitive planning involved.”

Mr Randall said he was pleased to know a decision was being worked towards and the government wasn't making a blanket ruling.

A technical working group of state and council representatives has been set up to find a solution.