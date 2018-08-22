Burnett Heads continues to wow locals and visitors alike

LEISURELY strolls, access to some of nature's finest and just a true community spirit, there continues to be a lot drawing buyers to Burnett Heads.

Burnett Heads is a relaxed, coastal village that is well located close to Mon Repos Conservation Park and is only 17km from the centre of Bundaberg.

It also still continues to be a wonderful place for couples, families and retirees to live with its mix of housing, wide open spaces and plenty of places to enjoy a quiet fish or a stroll.

Burnett Heads is certainly attracting a lot of interest from buyers at the moment hoping to secure a slice of this beautiful community with a very progressive future and to this end offers them housing in the form of neat brick homes and also timber cottages.

The median price over the past 12 months has been very affordable, although slightly risen at an average of $288,500.

Kay's Real Estate principal Kay Tuck said there was a real buzz around Burnett Heads at the moment.

"Everywhere you look there seems to be something happening,” she said.

"We have always thought Burnett Heads was the place to be, but now everyone else can see its awakening and wants to be a part of it.

"With the new streetscape, new paths, landscaping and car parking our entrance into the main town centre will certainly be more inviting.

"Sales this year have been well above previous years and our buyers are not only coming from out of town, but locals are after their slice of heaven as well.

"Burnett Heads coastal relaxed village vibe attracts all age groups from young families to retirees and with its variety of housing, large block sizes and wide open spaces, it's no surprise.”

This future growth is aptly seen in the improvements to the Burnett Heads town centre that are coming along well and valued at almost $7 million, involve redesign of Zunker St, the township's main street, to incorporate smart city technology within a broad streetscape makeover that includes smart lighting, public Wi-Fi and even electric car charging.

This development will complement such areas as the IGA Shopping Complex of Burnett Heads, local real estates, fishing clubs and the much enjoyed Lighthouse Hotel that is renowned for its many celebrations that bring visitors from throughout the region and further afield.

There isn't a need for travel for local students, as Burnett Heads State School is a mainly modern school built largely during 2000 and each classroom is spacious and most classes have a double teaching and learning space, providing comfortable and versatile learning environments.

Burnett Heads State School principal Kirsten Clements said Burnett Heads truly was a beautiful part of the world.

"As principal of the Burnett Heads State School I believe we are so lucky to live, work and play here,” she said.

"The Burnett Heads community is very supportive of the local school with many locals being involved in the creation and development of our Grandad's Garden, supporting mental health for students, parents staff and family members.

"Many community members also support our Rotary Reading Program, developing reading, fluency, comprehension and decoding skills and encouraging a love for reading.

"The school is also heavily involved in supporting local events such as The Lighthouse Festival, Oceanfest, ANZAC Day Parades, The Car Show and many other community activities.

"As a school community we are very fortunate to be surrounded by beautiful beaches, the wildlife and sea life, allowing students to experience life-long memories and natural phenomena's, such as turtles laying their eggs and hatching.”

Other notable features of Burnett Heads is the historic timber lighthouse, the Old Burnett Heads Light, dating from 1873.

The structure, originally sited on South Head (the southern entrance to the Burnett River), was replaced by a modern structure in 1971; the original lighthouse was restored and moved to a local park off Mittelheuser Street.

The Coral Coast Pathways which are enjoyed by many of the region's coastal suburbs begins at Burnett Heads winding its way to Bargara.

From these pathways you can stroll along the regions diverse beaches.

Burnett Heads to Bargara will see you venturing from the marina, along Oaks Beach through the turtle nesting grounds at Mon Repos, following the coastline down Nielson Park, past the coastal town of Bargara to Kelly's Beach.

For a more natural experience you can enjoy the safe swimming beach of Oaks Beach with weekend patrols over the summer or Sharkies Beach which is located between the northern end of Mon Repos and Oaks Beach.

This secluded beach is enjoyed by the locals for a leisurely stroll, swimming or snorkelling, while Butchers Rocks is a great place to explore the interesting basalt rock formations left behind after the volcanic eruption of the Hummock.

If you are looking for a truly magical experience, you can venture further around the point to the Bundaberg Port Marina for local seafood, local souvenirs, a meal in the café/restaurant or a trip on the Lady Musgrave Experience.

The Southern Great Barrier Reef is renowned world wide for scuba diving and it's pristine, unspoilt beauty and the Lady Musgrave Experience is one of the most luxurious operators to access this part of the reef, an area of over 150,000 square kilometres.

Manta Rays, turtles and migrating Humpback Whales are an icon of this area, as is the fantastic visibility all year round.

Whatever your tastes, there is definitely much to be valued at Burnett Heads.