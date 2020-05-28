Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been charged with drug offences after a search warrant was executed on a Mundubbera property this week. Picture: File
A man has been charged with drug offences after a search warrant was executed on a Mundubbera property this week. Picture: File
Crime

Burnett ‘growing operation’ uncovered in police sting

Sam Turner
, sam.turner@cnbtimes.com.au
28th May 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MUNDUBBERA couple have found themselves in hot water after a marijuana-growing operation was allegedly discovered in their home.

Mundubbera officer in charge Sergeant Dan Clarke said police executed a search warrant at a property in Mundubbera on Tuesday, May 26.

 

Read more

Burnett man rolls car while allegedly drunk and unlicensed

400+ CHARGES: Latest to be caught in massive drug sting

Drink-driving and drugs on country cops' radar

 

"Police located three marijuana plants nearly 25cm tall, 12g of dangerous drugs, and a drug utensil," Sergeant Clarke said.

"A 54-year-old Mundubbera man has been charged with drug offences, is set to appear in Gayndah Magistrates Court soon."

A 52-year-old Mundubbera woman was issued with a drug-diversion order.

If you'd like to report a non-urgent crime, call Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Beloved local business unable to bounce back after pandemic

        premium_icon Beloved local business unable to bounce back after pandemic

        News Customers have voiced their sadness over the news, shared special memories at the venue and passed on their appreciation and support to staff.

        Man escapes injury in truck fire incident

        premium_icon Man escapes injury in truck fire incident

        News The highway was open under police traffic control before midnight.

        HOLY COW: Burnett art trail takes form

        premium_icon HOLY COW: Burnett art trail takes form

        News The highly anticipated art trail for this Burnett town has begun in stunning...

        Stores open for Bundy’s Show Day

        premium_icon Stores open for Bundy’s Show Day

        News Here are just some of the places that will remain open today for the public...