‘Burnett gateway’ gets upgrade after lobbying for 12 years

Minister of Transport and Main Roads, Hon Mark Bailey MP today announced a further $5 million dollar upgrade to the John Peterson Bridge. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

MINISTER of Transport and Main Roads, Hon Mark Bailey MP today announced a further $5 million package to go towards the redevelopment of the John Peterson Bridge in Mundubbera.

The project is a joint effort between the state and federal government and is part of the unite and recover plan to get local jobs and projects going again.

Mr Bailey said it was great to be out at the John Peterson Bridge.

"The Palaszczuk government has allocated $5 million dollars as part of the unite and recover plan to get local jobs and projects going," Mr Bailey said.

"This project will be a jointly funded project with the federal government, $25 million in total, creating 100 jobs that will be much needed in this local area.

"I would like to thank the local mayor Rachel Chambers for lobbying us and bringing it to our attention.

"This project is a great example of state and federal government and council all working together to get jobs going and get the road infrastructure our local producers need."

The single-lane bridge is a gateway between the North and South Burnett and is highly susceptible to flooding.

North Burnett mayor Rachel Chambers said the news was exciting and came as a relief.

"The North Burnett Council has been lobbying this project for 12 years and I didn't want any councils after us to have to continue lobbying," Ms Chambers said.

"It's a vitally important upgrade with both the South and North Burnett and the Western Downs regions all depending on this bridge.

"It is a linking piece of infrastructure that is an alternative route to the Bruce Highway and it's certainly not just us who rely on it.

REDEVELOPMENT: North Burnett Mayor Rachel Chambers North Burnett Mayor with Minister of Transport and Main Roads Hon Mark Bailey MP and general president of AgForce Georgie Somerset. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

AgForce general president Georgie Sommerset said it's fantastic to receive this funding.

"The $25 million project will make a big difference for the connection between the North and South Burnett and will provide connection to Bundaberg and the export hub in Wellcamp," Ms Somerset said.

"For industry it means we have a safer and more secure transport system in the region, strengthening these regional networks.

"It's critical for our industries that we have strong transport routes and can make the transport of particularly beef more efficient and safe and also allow more people to travel these roads."

Mr Bailey also announced a further $18 million towards the Three Moon Creek Bridge replacement and a further $8 million upgrade to Monto-Mt Perry Road.