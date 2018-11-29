Burnett fire continues to burn across 1800 hectares

Gayndah Fire Station continues to moniter a fire that broke out on Mundubbera-Durong Road yesterday as it burns across 1800 hectares.

A FIRE that broke out yesterday on Mundubbera Durong Rd has now spread across 1800 hectares, with 32 firefighters working late into the night, and from early this morning, to contain the blaze.

So far there has been no reported damage from the vegetation fire.

"We have no idea what caused the fire, it started along the roadside so it's anybody's guess," area commander for the North Burnett Kent Freeman said.

The fire burned slowly overnight with the winds dropping away and the temperatures decreasing.

"We've been able to do fire breaks which are intended to protect properties, should the fire continue," Mr Freeman said.

"We're reassessing the job today and more than likely we'll be committing crews to it throughout the day to keep an eye on it."

A strike team of 16 firefighters from New South Wales are being deployed to the North Burnett today.

There is an incident control centre operating from Kingaroy, and a divisional command post operating from Gayndah.

"We've had an air observer above the fire ground and we've been able to map it's containment lines," Mr Freeman said.

"We'll assess today whether we're going to put further strike teams on the job which will probably happen."

Mr Freeman advised locals to listen out for fire warning advice that's being given out, watch and act to every advice given by Queensland Fire and Emergency Service, and check the QFES Facebook page.

He said firefighters are being deployed to all areas of Queensland from around the country.