Burnett cricket club recognised with Qld award

CLUB OF THE YEAR: Bailey McClurkin puts some runs on the board at the Monto Junior Cricket Come and Try Day in 2019. Picture: Sam Turner

A NORTH Burnett cricket club that led a sporting revival has earned state recognition for its efforts.

The Monto Junior Cricket Club was recognised as Club of the Year by Queensland Cricket's A Sport For All Winners Awards, held during National Volunteers Week.

After a five-year hiatus, the Monto club miraculously reformed for the North Burnett town.

The season was an astounding success, with dozens of young cricketers descending on the sports grounds each weekend during the summer of 2019/20.

Monto Junior Cricket president Scott Brady said the award was reaffirming for the club.

"We wanted to bring the sport back to Monto and give the kids an opportunity to participate in an organised sport," Brady said.

"To have an award given to us, it just feels amazing."

Now in its third instalment, the awards celebrate cricket's volunteers, coaches, clubs, officials and administrators who give their time for the sport.

The club will now receive an autographed bat from the Brisbane Heat, an Australian T20 cricket team.

Queensland Cricket chief executive Terry Svenson said the wonderful volunteers in the cricket family helped make the game what it was.

"As we have seen with our state winners … we have a lot of great volunteers in Queensland doing amazing things to grow the game and ensure we are producing lifelong participants and fans," Svenson said.

"While there are a lot of Queenslanders doing it tough currently, it is great we can still celebrate the contributions our volunteers make to our communities.

"We know that grassroots sport and cricket are going to play a big role in bringing people together once restrictions allow us to, and Queensland Cricket will be there to support our volunteers, clubs and associations every step of the way."