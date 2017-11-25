Menu
BURNETT COUNTS: Things looking good for Bennett

DONUT: The seat of Burnett includes Bargara, Childers and Agnes Water, and surrounds the seat of Bundaberg. ECQ
Ashley Clark
by

Candidates

  • Lee Harvey- Labor
  • Stephen Bennett- LNP
  • Tim Roberts- Greens
  • Ashley Lynch- One Nation

The Burnett division had 33,378 electors at Close Of Roll

 

UPDATE 7.15PM: 

With 18 booths in, Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett can almost break open the champagne.

Although Just 14 per cent of the votes are counted Mr Bennett will win comfortably if the trend continues.

At first One Nation's Ashley Lynch looked to be making a contest of the seat but Mr Bennett holds a commanding lead on the two party preferred vote, 60 per cent to 40 per cent.

 

 

 

 

EARLIER: 

WITH 1.89 per cent of the votes counted, Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett has taken the lead.

Mr Bennett holds 40% of the votes followed by One Nation candidate Ashley Lynch with 32%, Lee Harvey from ALP with 22% and Greens candidate Tim Roberts with just 5%.

 

Stephen Bennett at East State School polling booth. Mike Knott BUN251117ELECTION8

Topics:  burnett election 2017 stateelection2017 voting

