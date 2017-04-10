Burnett Bridge load limit restored

STRUCTURAL WORK: Repairs to a tension member on the Burnett Traffic Bridge.

THE load limit of Bundaberg's Burnett Traffic Bridge has been restored to 42.5 tonne.

Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson said a temporary 30 tonne load limit had been in place since mid-March after a vehicle collided with the structure.

"I take this opportunity to thank those impacted by this change for their patience and cooperation while we worked to complete the repairs,” Ms Donaldson said.

"I also thank our local engineering team and RoadTek for identifying appropriate repairs and completing the works as quickly as possible.”

Ms Donaldson said the bridge crew would return to completing rehabilitation works on the bridge.

"The program involves structural repairs, blasting works to remove old paint and rust that has formed over the years, and applying a new paint protection system,” she said.

"The age and size of the structure means the rehabilitation program is significant and will need to continue over several years.

"I thank the community for its ongoing patience while we work to preserve an important part of our local history and ensure it continues to serve as a vital road link.”

For further information, contact Transport and Main Roads on 1300 728 390 during business hours, or email bundaberg.office@tmr.qld.gov.au.