Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Curtis Russell Rd in Coringa completely flooded.
Curtis Russell Rd in Coringa completely flooded. Julian Lehnert
News

UPDATE: More road closures after Burnett's heavy storm

Julian Lehnert
Sam Turner
, julian.lehnert@cnbtimes.com.au
27th Feb 2020 8:39 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 11.15am: 

North Burnett Regional Council have advised that two more roads in the North Burnett have now closed due to rising flood waters. 

The council has advised residents to not drive on Grills Rd and Paradise Rd in Coringa. 

This photo was just taken outside of Gooroolba at 11am this morning. 

Scenes at the flooded Mingo St outside Gooroolba, heading towards Gooroolba Biggenden Rd
Scenes at the flooded Mingo St outside Gooroolba, heading towards Gooroolba Biggenden Rd Julian Lehnert

Flood waters have also come across Mt Shamrock Rd.

Flood waters across Mt Shamrock Rd.
Flood waters across Mt Shamrock Rd. Julian Lehnert

More to come. 

EARLIER: THE Wide Bay-Burnett region was battered with rainfall, thunder and lightning this morning, with towns being inundated overnight.

A Bureau of Meteorology spokesperson said that a number of locations northeast of Gayndah saw rainfall tending towards 100 millimetres, with the highest being Byrnestown which recorded 98mm overnight.

Neighbouring town Didcot received a similarly heavy 91mm of rain.

The North Burnett Council advises residents of the area that Stevens Road in Dallarnil, north of Biggenden, is currently closed due to flood water.

Further reports by Council state that the water has now also spread to Coringa Road in Coringa, which has been closed as a result.

Additional road closures are likely as the storm's damage is still being assessed by Council workers.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called out to the region last night to carry out a sandbagging request, with a spokesperson confirming that the operation was carried out successfully.

Bureau of Meteorology reports predict that the brunt of this morning's storm is now heading towards Hervey Bay, but residents of the North Burnett are still advised to be cautious, as there is potential for further rain this afternoon.

More to come.

Just In

    Just In

      Aussie dollar hits 11-year low

      Aussie dollar hits 11-year low
      • 27th Feb 2020 11:38 AM

      Top Stories

        Sweeter price for our canegrowers

        premium_icon Sweeter price for our canegrowers

        News CANE growers finally have some positive news, even if it’s just for the short term, after a year of below average rainfall.

        Alleged stalker allowed bail with conditions

        premium_icon Alleged stalker allowed bail with conditions

        News Alleged Brown stared at hairdresser neighbour and another woman

        Sick predators using baby monitors to spy on kids

        premium_icon Sick predators using baby monitors to spy on kids

        Parenting Australian parents have been warned to check their security

        • 27th Feb 2020 10:23 AM
        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days