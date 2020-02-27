UPDATE: More road closures after Burnett's heavy storm

UPDATE 11.15am:

North Burnett Regional Council have advised that two more roads in the North Burnett have now closed due to rising flood waters.

The council has advised residents to not drive on Grills Rd and Paradise Rd in Coringa.

This photo was just taken outside of Gooroolba at 11am this morning.

Scenes at the flooded Mingo St outside Gooroolba, heading towards Gooroolba Biggenden Rd Julian Lehnert

Flood waters have also come across Mt Shamrock Rd.

Flood waters across Mt Shamrock Rd. Julian Lehnert

More to come.

EARLIER: THE Wide Bay-Burnett region was battered with rainfall, thunder and lightning this morning, with towns being inundated overnight.

A Bureau of Meteorology spokesperson said that a number of locations northeast of Gayndah saw rainfall tending towards 100 millimetres, with the highest being Byrnestown which recorded 98mm overnight.

Neighbouring town Didcot received a similarly heavy 91mm of rain.

The North Burnett Council advises residents of the area that Stevens Road in Dallarnil, north of Biggenden, is currently closed due to flood water.

Further reports by Council state that the water has now also spread to Coringa Road in Coringa, which has been closed as a result.

Additional road closures are likely as the storm's damage is still being assessed by Council workers.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called out to the region last night to carry out a sandbagging request, with a spokesperson confirming that the operation was carried out successfully.

Bureau of Meteorology reports predict that the brunt of this morning's storm is now heading towards Hervey Bay, but residents of the North Burnett are still advised to be cautious, as there is potential for further rain this afternoon.

More to come.