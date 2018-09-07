Burlesque show set to light up Bundy stage

INFERNO: Big Bang Burlesque will return to light up the stage at this year's annual performance on the Brothers Sports Club stage.

IT'S going to go off with a bang when a popular burlesque troupe returns to Bundy this month.

Big Bang Burlesque's show in the rum city sold out last year.

Now the production is back with a new line-up of artists and acts from Brisbane, who will be joined by artists from Bella Bliss Studio Bundaberg.

Like last year, this performance will include an array of exciting pyrotechnics.

Co-producer Alicia Taylor, who goes by the stage name Scarlet Tinkabelle, said the crew had such a fantastic time performing for at RiverFeast last year decided to make it an annual tradition.

Big Bang Burlesque hand picked members from the Bella Bliss Studio to get involved in the new show.

Ms Taylor said they were looking for artists who would bring "unique flare” to the three-hour performance.

"We've been working with (Bella Bliss Studio) for quite some time. They also have a studio based in Caloundra which is where we conducted most of our previous shows.

"Bundaberg was actually our first show away from the Sunshine Coast last year,” she said.

"Bringing burlesque to the people is our motto so we like going to more regional areas where they don't get as much entertainment value or burlesque shows and variety shows.”

This year's show will be at Brothers Sports Club on September 15. Doors open 7pm. Tickets are available at https://bit.ly/2PGxG3Q