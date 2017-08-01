Burlesque show brings the fire to Bundy

FIREY SHOW: Big Bang Burlesque dancers are sure to heat things up when they come to Bundy soon.

THE night is sure to go off with a bang when burlesque dancers and fireworks heat up RiverFeast next month.

Be prepared to feast your eyes on a spectacular array of amazing performances as the Big Bang Burlesque show lights up the venue.

RiverFeast events organiser Trudie Leigo said the three hour show was a first for the region and would feature an amazing array of dancing, special effects and fireworks.

"Our main motivation was that Bundaberg hasn't seen something like this before," she said.

"We really wanted to offer something unique and fireworks with burlesque is exactly that."

Producer of the show Liv Yorston, who goes under her stage name Pyra Teknix, said Bundaberg audiences could expect one of their biggest shows yet.

"We have all kinds of A grade performers from the Sunshine Coast, Brisbane and more who will be putting on a massive performance," she said.

"There will be everything from 1920s classic numbers to full neo-burlesque, we have a dancing chicken and also an 80s workout number."

Audiences can expect great performances from the Big Bang Burlesque dancers. Nick Farley

Yorston said the fireworks part of the show was created thanks to her career as a pyrotechnician.

"I have been doing burlesque for 14 years and fireworks for six," she said.

"It was a natural progression to bring it together so that's where the big bang comes in."

Ms Leigo said the adults-only show included performers from around Australia as well as Bundaberg.

"Local performers include Bella Bliss Studios who will be doing some amazing aerial art," she said.

Details

When: Saturday, September 9 from 7pm

Where: RiverFeast at 1a Scotland St, Bundaberg East

Cost: Presale $30 plus booking fee or $35 at the door

Info: Book now at www.stickytickets.com.au