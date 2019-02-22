Menu
Bundaberg's Ky Burke with his trophy.
Burke finishes runner-up

Shane Jones
by
22nd Feb 2019 5:10 PM
MOTORSPORT: Bundaberg could have another young karting star that one day may be a a national champion.

And it could even be this year.

Ky Burke finished second in the cadet nine class in the first round of the Australian Karting Championship in Ipswich last weekend.

He qualified in first for the event and finished first in two heats before finishing second in another.

Burke then won heat four but was disqualified after coming in underweight when his kart was weighed.

A battery fell out while he was competing.

Burke was forced to start in sixth in the final race but charged home to finish second behind Patrick Buckley.

"It was good but I reckon I could have done better,” he said.

"I drove very consistently and smooth throughout.”

Burke competes in a class for those aged between six and nine in what is classified as one of the first entry points for juniors to race.

He is competing nationally this year in all rounds of the series after his father Scott thought Ky would be good enough to race.

The talented junior proved it with his results in Ipswich.

"Ky has grown so much as a driver and that is because of the great team around him,” Ky's mother Britta Burke said.

"Thanks goes to our little karting families from Bundy, Gladstone and Rocky, (we had) so many texts of support over the weekend.”

Burke is now preparing for the next round of the series in Newcastle next month.

He will visit the track next week to test at the circuit ahead of the event.

