Burke almost completes clean sweep in his class

Bundaberg's Ky Burke battles for the lead in the Cadet 9 race in Monarto last weekend. Ben Roehlen/Pace Images

MOTORSPORT: In life and in sport it is always vital to learn from your mistakes so you don't do it again down down the track.

Bundaberg's Ky Burke hopes what happened in Monarto last weekend is an important lesson that leads to title success.

Burke dominated all but one race in the recent round of the Australian Karting Championship in South Australia in the Cadet 9 class.

The nine-year-old claimed pole position before winning all four heats over Saturday and Sunday.

He was on track to do the same in the final, taking the lead early in the last race of the weekend.

But then Burke was involved in a racing incident that saw him spun off the track.

Burke, instead of trying to restart the kart, got out of the vehicle, which automatically retired him from the race.

The team after the race found that if Burke stayed in the car and pressed the button to start it up, he could have continued and got more points towards his championship.

"I felt sad after the race,” he said.

"I know now that I don't step out of the kart.

"I stop and think.”

The incident ruined what was a great weekend for Burke.

He claimed the most points in the round, with 50, and is now second in the title race heading into the final two rounds.

Burke is five points from the lead heading into the next round in Emerald.

"I was happy,” he said.

"I thought in most races 'I'm going to win'.

"The aim was to get a gap and go as fast as I can.”

Burke is now set for a busy month as he prepares to compete in multiple events.

He will head to Gympie this weekend for the Junior Masters before competing in Bundaberg the following weekend for the Junior Cup.

Burke then heads to Dromeside Raceway again on June 15 and 16 for round two of the Central Queensland series.