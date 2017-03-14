33°
News

BURGLARY SPIKE: 130 reports since start of year

Ashley Clark
| 14th Mar 2017 4:17 PM
OPPORTUNISTIC THIEVES: Senior Constable Danielle Loftus said the offences had been happening "at any time of day or night”.
OPPORTUNISTIC THIEVES: Senior Constable Danielle Loftus said the offences had been happening "at any time of day or night”. Paul Donaldson BUN281016ACC1

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WE'RE only 14 days into March and already up to 130 burglaries have been reported to police in the Bundaberg region this year.

Bundaberg Senior Constable Danielle Loftus said police had solved 27 burglary and unlawful entry offences since January 1.

But more than 100 reports remain under investigation.

"The Bundaberg Patrol Group is noticing a spike in the number of unlawful entry offences to homes, businesses and steal from motor vehicles," Snr Const Loftus said.

"It is extremely disappointing that we have a number of thieves committing these offences in our community."

"These offences occur at any time of the day or night and we encourage people to ensure they key lock security doors, sliding doors, windows, garages and any other entry points to assist in preventing and reducing becoming a victim."

Police are investigating offences reported in areas including Svensson Heights, Bundaberg Central, Thabeban and Kalkie.

During one incident, offenders gaining entry to a gated community on Bargara Rd and attempted to break into villas.

"Offenders have allegedly removed flyscreens from two villas to gain entry into the residence, although have been unsuccessful," Snr Const Loftus said.

"Various lawn trinkets, statues and ornaments have allegedly been stolen from one villa."

The attempted break-ins and theft happened between 2pm on March 10 and 3pm on March 12.

During another burglary, in Kedge St, Svensson Heights, property including a wallet, cash, a driver's licence and bank cards were stolen while the resident was at home.

It happened between 9pm and 9.30pm on March 11

"Unknown offenders have allegedly gained access to a home via a side door," Snr Const Loftus said.

Anyone with information can phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Snr Const Loftus said warned the consequences for offenders were severe, up to 14 years in jail or even life imprisonment, depending on the circumstances.

CAN YOU HELP?

Kedge St, Svensson Heights

Between 9pm and 9.30pm on March 11, unknown offender/s have gained access to a home via a side door.

Property stolen included a wallet, cash, licence and bank cards.

Police said the crime was called a "sneak" offence as the victim was home at the time.

Reference: QP1700451336.

Quay St, Bundaberg Central

Between 10pm on March 10 and 9.30am on March 11, unknown offender/s have gained entry to a business via a window and have forced open a cash register.

Both the window area and cash register were damaged but nothing was reported stolen.

The activation of an alarm may have stopped the offenders, police said.

Reference: QP1700447894 refers.

Goodwood Rd, Thabeban

Between 5pm on March 10 and 5.30am on March 13, unknown offender/s gained entry to a toilet block at an educational facility and threw toilet paper across the school grounds.

They damaged two windows in a building block and also attempted to gain entry to the tuckshop area by removing a flyscreen and accessing louvres, although they were unsuccessful.

Reference: QP1700459191.

Bargara Rd, Kalkie

Between 2pm on March 10 and 3pm on March 12, unknown offender/s have gained entry to a gated community and attempted to break into villas.

They removed flyscreens from two villas to gain entry into the residence, although were unsuccessful.

Garden decorations were reported stolen from one villa.

Reference: QP1700456011 and QP1700456558.

Anyone with information about any of the incidents can click here and fill out an online form or phone Policelink on 131 444 and quote the corresponding reference.

Bundaberg News Mail

Top five things to experience this summer in Brisbane

THIS summer, make a pact with yourself to get out and explore your capital city.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Why former Bundy pool manager is okay with dying

Why former Bundy pool manager is okay with dying

AS A teenager Trevor McIntosh loved the surf, anything to do with water and with that came the sun.

Bargara set for new shops, car parks, apartments

PROPOSED DEVELOPMENT: Bauer Street development.

Motels to be removed

Dog spooked as cars collide, witness tells of hearing 'bang'

The scene of the two-car crash.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene

Day nine of no signal and no warning from Telstra

NO SIGNAL: Garry Rudge has been without mobile reception in his neighbourhood near Gin Gin for over a week.

Communication failure

Local Partners

POLL: Should we re-paint the Burnett Traffic Bridge yellow?

"IT'S been green for more than 100 years - it's time for a change, something brighter.”

Why former Bundy pool manager is okay with dying

SKIN CANCER: Trevor McIntosh reflects on his days in the sun as a youngster, he was diagnosed with terminal skin cancer 11 months ago. He was given six months to live. He now wants to share his story and tell other to be sun smart.

Love for water and sun always drew him back

Looking back at life in lighthouses

SEA CHANGE: Reg Hatch spent seven years as a lighthouse keeper.

Man pens book about adventures

International show comes to life on Ipswich stage

Anastasia Chumakova, principal soloist with Moscow Ballet La Classique, in Swan Lake.

Ballerina brings experience to Swan Lake

All aboard for model train club open day

MAKE TRACKS: Meet Bundaberg Model Railway Club members and check out the trains on display at today's free open day.

Check out latest digitally controlled model trains

Justin Bieber's middle finger salute to Coast cameras

WE CAN reveal where Justin Bieber has decided to stay on the Sunshine Coast and why he has chosen the very private and luxurious location.

WATCH: $2.5 million luxury yacht leaves Noosa

Noosa's big cat prowls through river mouth.

Dreamworld co-founder's epic new boat makes maiden voyage

SOLD OUT: Tickets disappear like a Candle in the Wind

Elton John.

SIR Elton John's Once In A Lifetime series has sold out.

Why Jason Alexander threatened to quit Seinfeld

Jason Alexander as George Costanza in Seinfeld.

THE actor has revealed why he was so upset with one of the scripts.

Adele ‘scared’ now tour’s biggest secret is out

Adele gave Brisbane a hearty hello in the first of two shows. Picture: Steve Pohlner

ADELE’S fans now know the biggest secret of Adele’s Australian tour.

Bazinga! Big Bang Theory spin-off confirmed

Would you watch a TV show about a young Sheldon Cooper?

THE most popular comedy on television is getting a spin-off.

Robin Bailey tearful as psychic contacts her late husband

Robin Bailey on 97.3 FM on the first anniversary of her husband Tony Smart's death.

"There was some personal stuff that came up that made me cry."

FULLY FENCED 56 ACRES - 100% WHITE ZONE

Lot 2 / 53 Fallons Rock Road, Calavos 4670

Residential Land Located only 16km to the CBD post office and 4.5km to Fallons ... $275,000

Located only 16km to the CBD post office and 4.5km to Fallons Rock Reserve and the banks of the Elliott River, this private 22.7ha fenced block presents a great...

CITY FRINGE LIVING - 4086m2 WITH TOWN WATER

30 Black Beauty Court, Kensington 4670

Residential Land If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town ... $150,000

If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town water on the city fringe ready for you to design and build your new family home, this 4086m2 allotment...

SMALL ACREAGE LIVING ON CITY FRINGE WITH TOWN WATER

32 Black Beauty Court, Kensington 4670

Residential Land If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town ... $150,000

If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town water on the city fringe ready for you to design and build your new family home, this 4061m2 allotment...

4559m2 LEVEL ALLOTMENT WITH TOWN WATER ON CITY FRINGE

22 Black Beauty Court, Kensington 4670

Residential Land If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town ... $150,000

If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town water on the city fringe ready for you to design and build your new family home, this 4559m2 allotment...

6132m2 WITH TOWN WATER AND RURAL OUTLOOK

31 Black Beauty Court, Kensington 4670

Residential Land If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town ... $150,000

If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town water, a rural outlook and no rear neighbours on the city fringe ready for you to design and build...

3958m2 LEVEL ALLOTMENT WITH TOWN WATER AND NO REAR NEIGHBOURS

25 Black Beauty Court, Kensington 4670

Residential Land Are you are looking for a level small acreage block with town ... $150,000

Are you are looking for a level small acreage block with town water and no rear neighbours on the city fringe ready for you to design and build your new family...

4,067m2 BLOCK WITH NEW 6FT HARWOOD FENCING

Lot 21 / 27 Kirbys Road, Kalkie 4670

Residential Land Be quick for this must have 4,067m2 vacant level block on the ... $229,000

Be quick for this must have 4,067m2 vacant level block on the coastal side of town ready for you to design and build your new family home. The north facing...

4,000m2 BLOCK WITH ESTABLISHED GARDENS AND RURAL SURROUNDS

Lot 3 / 135 Sauers Road, Kalkie 4670

Residential Land With the benefit of established trees and gardens already in place, the ... $217,000

With the benefit of established trees and gardens already in place, the hard work and years of waiting for the yard to become its own once you build is now already...

RARE AS HENS TEETH - 2 ACRES BETWEEN CBD and COAST

Lot 4 / 135 Sauers Road, Kalkie 4670

Residential Land Here is an allotment that you will not find every day!! Looking ... $259,000

Here is an allotment that you will not find every day!! Looking over farm land and set back from the road this allotment offers a private and tranquil surrounds...

4,000m2 BLOCK WITH 9m x 6m SHED + 9m x 5m HIGH CLEARANCE SHED

Lot 1 / 135 Sauers Road, Kalkie 4670

Residential Land Allotments like this are seldom available and when they do come along ... $238,000

Allotments like this are seldom available and when they do come along they do not last! Strategically positioned half way between the Bundaberg CBD and the...

$1.8m of red soil goes under the hammer in Bundaberg

SOLD: The property at Howletts Rd, Alloway, which went under the hammer on the weekend for $1.8 million.

Red soil, fruit trees and a backing onto the Elliott River

Bundy property price surge is best in state

There has been great news for home owners in Bundaberg.

Median house prices rise by 14.1%

More than 70 beach evacuations just over Christmas

Great white sharks have been responsible for two fatal attacks on North Coast beaches in recent years.

"You do not get to the top of the food chain being an idiot"

Demand sparks more growth

KEY ACQUISITION: Don Pulver from Eniquest Industries (left) with Glen Grimish from CBRE at the company's new site at Sunshine Coast Industrial Park.

Energy company expands to 8890sq m Caloundra industrial site

Enjoy the Bellthorpe lifestyle

Appreciate a rural lifestyle on a total of 80.9ha in Maleny

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!