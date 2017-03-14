BURGLARY SPIKE: 130 reports since start of year

OPPORTUNISTIC THIEVES: Senior Constable Danielle Loftus said the offences had been happening "at any time of day or night”.

WE'RE only 14 days into March and already up to 130 burglaries have been reported to police in the Bundaberg region this year.

Bundaberg Senior Constable Danielle Loftus said police had solved 27 burglary and unlawful entry offences since January 1.

But more than 100 reports remain under investigation.

"The Bundaberg Patrol Group is noticing a spike in the number of unlawful entry offences to homes, businesses and steal from motor vehicles," Snr Const Loftus said.

"It is extremely disappointing that we have a number of thieves committing these offences in our community."

"These offences occur at any time of the day or night and we encourage people to ensure they key lock security doors, sliding doors, windows, garages and any other entry points to assist in preventing and reducing becoming a victim."

Police are investigating offences reported in areas including Svensson Heights, Bundaberg Central, Thabeban and Kalkie.

During one incident, offenders gaining entry to a gated community on Bargara Rd and attempted to break into villas.

"Offenders have allegedly removed flyscreens from two villas to gain entry into the residence, although have been unsuccessful," Snr Const Loftus said.

"Various lawn trinkets, statues and ornaments have allegedly been stolen from one villa."

The attempted break-ins and theft happened between 2pm on March 10 and 3pm on March 12.

During another burglary, in Kedge St, Svensson Heights, property including a wallet, cash, a driver's licence and bank cards were stolen while the resident was at home.

It happened between 9pm and 9.30pm on March 11

"Unknown offenders have allegedly gained access to a home via a side door," Snr Const Loftus said.

Anyone with information can phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Snr Const Loftus said warned the consequences for offenders were severe, up to 14 years in jail or even life imprisonment, depending on the circumstances.

CAN YOU HELP?

Kedge St, Svensson Heights

Between 9pm and 9.30pm on March 11, unknown offender/s have gained access to a home via a side door.

Property stolen included a wallet, cash, licence and bank cards.

Police said the crime was called a "sneak" offence as the victim was home at the time.

Reference: QP1700451336.

Quay St, Bundaberg Central

Between 10pm on March 10 and 9.30am on March 11, unknown offender/s have gained entry to a business via a window and have forced open a cash register.

Both the window area and cash register were damaged but nothing was reported stolen.

The activation of an alarm may have stopped the offenders, police said.

Reference: QP1700447894 refers.

Goodwood Rd, Thabeban

Between 5pm on March 10 and 5.30am on March 13, unknown offender/s gained entry to a toilet block at an educational facility and threw toilet paper across the school grounds.

They damaged two windows in a building block and also attempted to gain entry to the tuckshop area by removing a flyscreen and accessing louvres, although they were unsuccessful.

Reference: QP1700459191.

Bargara Rd, Kalkie

Between 2pm on March 10 and 3pm on March 12, unknown offender/s have gained entry to a gated community and attempted to break into villas.

They removed flyscreens from two villas to gain entry into the residence, although were unsuccessful.

Garden decorations were reported stolen from one villa.

Reference: QP1700456011 and QP1700456558.

Anyone with information about any of the incidents can click here and fill out an online form or phone Policelink on 131 444 and quote the corresponding reference.