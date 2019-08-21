Menu
Sam Burgess has hit out at Anthony Seibold over his comments about the Rabbitohs' attack.
Rugby League

Burgess returns serve at Seibold over ‘bizarre comments’

by Mark St John
21st Aug 2019 11:00 AM

RABBITOHS skipper Sam Burgess has hit back at Broncos coach Anthony Seibold over his controversial comments about South Sydney's attack.

Seibold raised eyebrows this week when he said not a lot has changed with South Sydney's attack from last year when he was the coach at Redfern.

However Burgess accused his former coach of pushing his own agenda ahead of South Sydney's showdown with Siebold's Broncos at Suncorp Stadium on Friday night.

"I find it a bizarre comment," Burgess said.

"But it's probably not his only one in the past couple of months, if you know what I mean.

"I don't know what he's playing at there. But whatever. If he has an agenda somewhere, we'll just get on with it."

Seibold's comments came after his side's win over the Panthers last weekend.

Seibold has added fuel to the fire. Picture: AAP
"I got a good feel for how [the Rabbitohs] play their footy and not a lot's changed from an attacking point of view, from what I can see from last year, so they throw plenty at you," Seibold said in his post-match press conference.

Burgess couldn't resist taking a thinly-veiled swipe at Seibold by crediting former Raiders' assistant David Furner for Souths' attack in 2018.

"If you want to delve into it and have a little look you make your own mind up if there's been change or not," Burgess said.

"We had a great attacking structure last year. David Furner was our attack coach and he was very good. We've adapted things a bit more.

"100 per cent it's changed. You see the way we play. All you have to do is look through the stats and the shapes that we are throwing."

Fox Sports Lab statistics show South Sydney scored 46 of their 98 regular-season tries last year on the left. They scored just 25 on the right side in 2018.

