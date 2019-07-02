Burgess facing sad end to NRL career

When George Burgess faces the judiciary on Tuesday night, the 27-year-old South Sydney prop is expected to cop a huge suspension for his eye gouge on Robbie Farah that could all but finish his NRL career.

Burgess, just 27, is facing a hefty suspension for an alleged eye gouge on Wests Tigers star Robbie Farah last Thursday night at Bankwest Stadium.

The NRL match review committee didn't grade the charge, instead referring Burgess directly to the judiciary to face a charge of dangerous contact head/neck (eye contact).

It would be a rough way to finish — but not necessarily undeserved. Image: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Souths have nine games remaining before the finals series with well-placed sources suggesting Burgess will be suspended for up to 12 weeks, meaning he would miss the remainder of 2019.

Given he is off contract at season's end and the Rabbitohs have indicated they will not re-sign him, Burgess's future is uncertain.

The Daily Telegraph canvassed several cubs to gauge interest in signing Burgess but the interest was modest.

One official even said their club wouldn't want to be linked with a player accused of eye gouging.

This filthy act on Robbie Farah deserves a big fine. Image: Phil Hillyard

There had been discussions with Brisbane and Parramatta but that interest seems to have waned.

The Eels wanted Burgess for this year, but he elected to remain at Souths, with a Parramatta source saying "that ship had now sailed."

"But it would depend how cheap clubs could get him for," he said.

Brisbane are expected to re-sign forwards Matt Lodge and Tevita Pangai Jr this week, limiting their salary cap space, given they are also looking to retain winger Corey Oates.

Burgess has a Brisbane link with former Rabbitohs coach Anthony Seibold, but it appears only a significantly reduced deal would allow him to continue his career with the Broncos.

That could mean Burgess is forced to return to England, where he would be in significant demand in Super League.

Burgess attempted to apologise to Farah after the game but the Wests Tigers and former NSW hooker was angry.

It would be a sad and disappointing end to what has been a stellar career with South Sydney. Burgess' body has slowly broken down over recent years and he now even struggles to train.

Burgess was suspended for the same offence late last year playing for England against New Zealand.

The English prop has hired barrister James McLeod for this evening's hearing.