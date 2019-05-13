Menu
Meghan Markle and Trevor Engelson. Picture: Getty
Celebrity

Meghan’s ex has a new princess

by New York Post, Fox News
13th May 2019 12:00 AM

THE ex-husband of the Duchess of Sussex has a new princess.

Just days after the birth of the royal baby, Archie, Meghan's ex-husband, Trevor Engelson, 42, married nutritionist and heiress Tracey Kurland, 31, who he's been dating since 2017.

Meghan Markle's ex husband Trevor Engelson and heiress Tracey Kurland. Picture: Supplied
Kurland and Engelson got engaged in June 2018, just two weeks after Meghan married Prince Harry at Windsor castle.

The idyllic Rosewood Miramar Beach resort in Montecito was the venue for the Hollywood producer's second wedding, with the menu including burgers, French fries, Caesar salad, and fresh oysters, according to Instagram posts.

Engelson - who divorced the now-Duchess of Sussex in 2013 - was shown passionately kissing Kurland during the first dance at their California wedding on Saturday night.

Engelson was seen in numerous social media photos wearing a classic tux with bow tie while his new bride - a nutritionist whose father is a multi-millionaire banker - wore a while off-the-shoulder lace gown.

Meghan Markle and her then husband Trevor Engelson in 2011. Picture: Getty
Kurland's father was second-in-command at mortgage lender Countrywide when he left in 2006, selling $200 million worth of stock options.

Engelson married Meghan in 2011 after dating for seven years at a ceremony in Jamaica featuring parties that included wheelbarrow race, drinking games and brunch, with their actual ceremony lasting just 15 minutes.

They divorced just two years later, with royal biographer Andrew Morton alleging that Markle ghosted him and sent her rings back by registered mail.

