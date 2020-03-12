Burgers and chips are bigger at Burnett Heads

A CHANGE of hands has occurred at a local business and the new owner said customers won't be disappointed by the size of their burgers.

Chanelle Dickson has been cooking for as long as she can remember and has always had a passion for food.

"I've spent my entire life in the kitchen, I worked as a cook at a retirement home and my Mum actually has her own cafe in Brisbane too," Ms Dickson said.

"Food is my passion and I make sure the portion sizes here are huge, so customers are very happy."

Chanelle Dickson from Burnett Heads Seafood and Grill.

But after sustaining an injury, Ms Dickson was unable to continue working and had to source a new way to make an income.

"I actually started running a business from home and started making my own candles," Ms Dickson said.

"Then I started building cabinets at home too, but I started to get really bored being at home all of the time and really missed cooking."

And in a case of being in the right place at the right time, the Burnett Heads resident realised her local fish and chip shop was for sale.

While the new owner said it's too early to determine what the crowd favourites on the menu are, Ms Dickson said there were options for everyone, along with a few new additions.

"People know what they want and everyone has their favourites, but we cater for all the different tastes and will be selling the classics," she said.

"I'm a Kiwi and if you've ever had Kiwi fish and chips, you'll know what I mean when I say we're doing Kiwi fish and chips.

"I would definitely recommend trying some chips with garlic butter though … they are amazing."

Tasty options include flake, reef fish, fish bites, seafood sticks, New Zealand calamari and sea scallops, as well as a variety of burger fillings and hot box items.

Additionally, the fish and chip shop will be selling ice-cream, with single scoops starting from $2.50.

Free delivery to Burnett Heads locals is also available, for orders with a minimum spend of $15.

Burnett Heads Seafood and Grill is at Shop 4A / 115 Hermans Rd, Burnett Heads.

The store is open Monday to Sunday, 9am to 7.30pm.

To place an order, phone 4159 4462 or text 0421 563 647. For more information, visit the Facebook page.